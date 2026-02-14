Tomorrow is a big day, and you’re in need of the best sex toy shops in Los Angeles today. We've got seven for you here.

Despite the widespread cynicism, we all need a reality check. Valentine’s Day is not always awful. It's the one holiday of the year in which it becomes socially acceptable, welcome even, to gift another person in your life with fun, colorful sex toys explicitly designed to make everyone feel good.

Valentine’s Day is essentially the Halloween of dildos. A day on which vibrators, feathered ticklers, and spiked dog collars go marching together through the thin veil of the country’s Puritanical spirit world to open itself up to some good-natured depravity. And it’s generally all good.

So we’ve collected a few of our absolute favorite stores for sex toys and adult essentials in Los Angeles. In our experience, these stores are staffed by respectful, attentive individuals who demonstrate considerable knowledge and enthusiasm about the products they recommend. But also know when to leave you alone when you need it.

With sex statistically down and the blues statistically up, we’re going to need a lot of group effort around here to turn these celibate twenties into the roaring fuckfest life literally intended for most of humanity. Figuratively. We think.

Here’s something to get us all started:

Inside Cupid's Closet.

CUPID'S CLOSET ~ WESTCHESTER AND BRENTWOOD

Cupid’s Closet is like the Med Men of sex toy shops. It’s so beautiful and sex-positive you just stand there sort of gaping at the gleaming shelves for a minute before remembering that it’s a succession of devices designed to go in body crevices. From there, it’s all informed service from certified sex educators, guiding you through interactive displays of exclusive, state-of-the-art products backed by warranty, with a focus on non-porous toys and an AVN Award for “best boutique” to its name. Welcoming displays of kink, bondage essentials, curated sexual wellness and lubrication supplements, and nicely hung outfits for getting down and dirty are all markedly much more tasteful and sunny here, making you feel good about going in and walking out with your head high.

12201 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 720 - “Wilshire/Bundy.”

8340 Lincoln Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90045. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 115 - “Manchester/Lincoln.”

Romantix. Photo via Lauren Bethke.

Romantix ~ Glassell Park and Multiple Locations

In a city stacked with dusty backrooms and awkward vibes, Romantix stands out as one of L.A.’s more dialed-in adult shops. It’s clean. It’s organized. It even has a rewards program, because yes, your pleasure deserves points. The Glassell Park location really shines: the lingerie section is larger, with genuinely inclusive sizing. The toy wall is neatly arranged, with testers available so you can see and feel what you’re buying before committing.

Most importantly, the staff knows their stuff. They’re open-minded, approachable, and ready to answer questions without even a flicker of judgment. Whether you’re a first-timer or restocking your nightstand, Romantix keeps it safe, informed, and refreshingly un-weird.

3147 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Photo via @stockroomdotcom/Instagram.

THE STOCKROOM ~ SILVERLAKE

The Stockroom always helps us to push things up a notch. Starting with the greeting from a very comfortable-looking mannequin in a gimp suit into a space that looks like Urban Outfitters in an alternate kink universe. It’s a bespoke boutique of latex skirts and stockings, handmade leather restraints and whips, vegan leather dog collars, spreader bars fit to be hung on the wall, ready-to-go dungeon furniture, new wave electro-sex technology, and soft, simple silicone strap-ons. Beyond that is a touching story of a local Occidental student who wanted to tie up and discipline an eager partner without breaking their budget, eventually turning him into a leather-maker extraordinaire. That was 36 years ago. Yet you’ll still learn something eye-opening each time you step inside.

1769 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 92 or 603 - “Glendale/Branden (southbound)” or "Glendale/Clifford (northbound)"

Photo via The Pleasure Chest.

PLEASURE CHEST ~ WEST HOLLYWOOD

With its origins in New York’s West Village, Pleasure Chest is a big bull of a granddaddy in our local sex store scene, having served West Hollywood since the mid-70s. Regardless of age, any place that sells designer sex furniture and several spooled varieties of chain by the yard demands everyone’s respect. But it’s not all dog collars, floggers, ball gags, and gimp masks here. You’ll also find a clean, tidy, encouraging environment and weekly sexual education classes on subjects like squirting, rope-work, anal penetration, and ceramic dildo-making workshops, as well as regular commemorations such as “Dyke Day” and “Anal August.” The Pleasure Chest really manages to celebrate the sheer fun sex with others and/or yourself can be, all within a single, small, iconic space. Especially if your idea of fun is being tethered to that St. Andrew’s Cross in the corner.

7733 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046

Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 4 - “Santa Monica/Spaulding (eastbound)” or "Santa Monica/Genessee (westbound)" or Bus Lines 217 or 218 - "Fairfax/Santa Monica"

Photo via Hustler Hollywood.

HUSTLER HOLLYWOOD ~ HOLLYWOOD

Hitting the Hustler shop on the Walk of Fame kind of feels like the adult version of visiting the Disney Store in Times Square, with your resistance to overreaching corporate merchandising ever weakening to a weird sense of gratitude for being beckoned into the big brand porn party in the first place. It gets just a little distracting here, what with the fucking huge array of vibrant neon vibrators, booty plugs, spiked stripper heels, leather flogs, bright and raunchy box covers, novelty condoms, cheap lingerie, and shit in here. Larry Flynt’s handprints are in the cement outside. It’s a whole, cartoony, mainstream scuzz vibe is what we think is going on and it feels right at home in Hollywood.

6540 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 217 - “Hollywood/Whitley” or Metro B Line - "Hollywood/Highland Station"

Photo via Lovers.

LOVERS ~ MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Lovers. It’s a nice name for a giant chain. It feels so decidedly non-sleazy, you could skip church on Sunday and justify being here (like The Library in O.C.). Name aside, Lover’s gets points for having a lot of locations where you may just need them most, serving Southern California and the Pacific Northwest with clean, informed stores brimming with products. While we await to see if Amazon or Blackstone could be the empire behind this adult store acquisition giant, we’ll content ourselves with its bevy of “Bunny Buzzer” cock rings, 140-stroke-per-minute interactive masturbators, rose-shaped pulsators, sheer teddies, palm-held vibes, and curved G-spot simulators from here to Tacoma.

Multiple locations.

Talk of the Valley. Screenshot via Google Street View.

TALK OF THE VALLEY~ SHERMAN OAKS/MISSION HILLS

So for the valley shop, maybe we can do the one and say:

The Valley, right? That’s L.A.’s horny little heart right there. In fact, if you moved to L.A. from somewhere else and are yet to date some bridge-and-tunnel smoke show from either of our Valleys, you’re totally blowing it.

Anyway, the San Fernando Valley naturally has a lot of adult shops, too, some more approachable/safe-feeling than others, and few, if any, bearing Apple store vibes. The more dependably clean, comprehensively stocked, and friendly ones tend to be mini-chains, including locations of Dr. Love’s Outlet and Sylmar’s Adult Factory Outlet.

But for our money, Talk of the Valley Superstore is our favorite. Hitting ten years today, it's not only one of the Valley's oldest surviving stores, it's got the selection in a nice clean setting of aisles strapped with strap-ons, vibrating cock rings, clit ticklers, prosthetic vajayjays, penis pumps, vibes, barely there body stockings, and oversize jars of candy called Eat a Bag of Sour Dicks. Yes, the Valley even has superstores for sex. It all makes sense.

Sherman Oaks location ~ 14510 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 155, 158 233, 240 or 761 - “Van Nuys/Ventura”

Mission Hills location ~ 15452 Devonshire St. Mission Hills, CA 91345

Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 158 or 234 - “Devonshire/Sepulveda"

Photo courtesy of @slurptoys/Instagram.

SLURP TOYS ~ MARKET VENDOR

Dildos like those made by Slurp Toys, usually don't get to see the light of day, usually crammed into the dark depths of closet and nightstand drawers. Slurp Toys doesn't just advertise on social media; they can be found at flea markets and festivals as easily as apparel and accessories. Slurp is "Queer, Black, and Trans-owned," and they have found their niche in creating toys with the queer community in mind, especially those who are transmasc.

The "platinum cure silicone toys" come in designs that are completely eclectic, teetering towards "alien." Some of their items include strap-on backs, vibrator toppers, and grinders. They have popped up at locations like the Poetic Research Bureau, Manic Pixie Dream Market, and QPlaySpace kink events. - Julianne Le