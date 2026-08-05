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The 14 Dumplings You Have To Try In L.A.’s San Gabriel Valley

Dumpling crawl? Sometimes they have lacy, crispy skirts, and sometimes they are chewy, broth-filled bombs of delicious joy. Either way, you’ll find the best dumplings in Los Angeles among the neighborhoods that make up the SGV.

1:24 PM PDT on August 5, 2026

dumplings san gabriel valley

Dumplings at Singkawang Cafe.

Drive along the San Gabriel Valley’s endless boulevards, and you’ll be hit by a riptide of noodle houses and dim sum halls. The smell of toasted garlic and chile wafts through its more than 300 square miles, in an expanse known for decades as a regional and modern Chinese food mecca.

Of all the staple foods, one delicious, juicy entity arguably remains king of this land: dumplings. Found in all shapes and sizes, they can be enjoyed over breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Sometimes they have lacy, crispy skirts, and sometimes they are chewy, broth-filled bombs of delicious joy. Either way, you’ll find the best dumplings in Los Angeles among the neighborhoods that make up the San Gabriel Valley.

This up-to-date guide was crafted by two dumpling-obsessed experts in the industry who also reside in the San Gabriel Valley. If you live there, too, this guide can act as a gentle reminder not to take the scene for granted. If you are a food-obsessed person, this guide will surely help craft the dumpling crawl of your dreams. From minced fish to chopped shrimp to tofu-filled to an oversized XLB, there is a dumpling for everyone here.

Here are the best ones. — Javier Cabral

If you can't see the guide, click here.

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