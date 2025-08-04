Skip to Content
Crime

‘Group of Almost 30 Men’ Rob Taco Truck and Assault Its 13 Workers

The Tijuana-style asada specialist, a staple in the South Central for nearly 15 years, has never experienced an incident of this magnitude. The incident was caught on video and the taqueros say the perpetrators live-streamed it.

12:41 PM PDT on August 4, 2025

Tacos Los Poblanos food trucks.

Photo via @tacoslospoblanosestilotijuana/Instagram.

In one of the most alarming attacks on a street vendor in recent memory, Tacos Los Poblanos, a beloved Tijuana-style taco truck located at 5821 South Avalon Boulevard in Los Angeles’ Central-Alameda neighborhood, was targeted in a violent robbery and assault around midnight on Sunday, August 3, 2025, according to a post on Instagram.

The attack, allegedly carried out by a group of an estimated 30 men, left 13 staff members of the food truck assaulted, with one team member requiring hospitalization due to the severity of their injuries.

The Tijuana-style asada specialist, a staple in the South Los Angeles community for nearly 15 years, has never experienced an incident of this magnitude.

According to a statement posted on their Instagram account (@tacoslospoblanosestilotijuana), the assailants not only robbed the business but also vandalized the truck, breaking its windows. The attack was broadcast live on TikTok, according to one of the taqueros who was there. Customers alerted the staff to the live stream, and the owners are urging anyone with footage from these streams to contact the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to aid in their investigation.

“This is absolutely devastating to us on so many levels,” the statement reads. “Our team works extremely hard. We have never had problems with anyone.”

The incident has forced Tacos Los Poblanos to close its Slauson/Avalon location until further notice, disrupting a business known for its mesquite-grilled carne asada, al pastor, and mulitas served with handmade tortillas and generous guacamole.

The robbery is part of the daily crimes targeting street vendors in Los Angeles, with similar incidents reported in recent years, including a 2023 spree where taco trucks in South L.A. were robbed at gunpoint. Community advocates have long highlighted the vulnerability of street vendors, who operate in open-air settings without the same sense of security as brick-and-mortar establishments.

Tacos Los Poblanos is calling for justice and increased protection for street vendors, urging the community to stay vigilant. The taco truck expressed gratitude for the support of their loyal customers and promised updates on their reopening.

“Please be careful and keep an eye out for these people,” pleads Tacos Los Poblanos.

L.A. TACO has reached out to LAPD for comment but has not yet heard back.

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

