A man died while in custody at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center on Wednesday night. L.A. TACO spoke with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, which stated that detainees who witnessed the incident made outbound calls to their rapid response line.

The detainees stated that a man was showing symptoms of overheating and had difficulty breathing. According to ImmDef, the detainees said he had removed his shirt after feeling like he was suffocating, and alleged that the facility’s medical staff didn’t respond until after the man was unresponsive.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and the family was told he passed away under their care. However, the detainees in the facility allege and maintain that he had already passed away at the facility in his bunk bed.

According to We Keep Us Safe 1312, a local community watch team working with the family, the man was 52-years-old.

This is a developing story.