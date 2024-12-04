L.A.'s newspaper of record dropped its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide yesterday, highlighting The Food Section staff's picks "of the restaurants that are not just making good food but also adding something vital to the evolving conversation about how we eat in Southern California."
So which 11 L.A. taqueros made the list? Here they are (you can also find these guys on L.A. TACO's own Taco 69 guide that came out in October).
Barbacoa Ramirez
Sonoratown
Tacos La Carreta
Bar Ama
Their puffy taco is available off-menu.
Komal Molino
Asadero Chikali
Poncho's Tlayudas
On the conviction that a tlayuda is, in some manner, a giant taco.