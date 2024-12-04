Skip to Content
Here Are The 11 Tacos That Made The L.A. Times 101 List

Among the new school and classics featured in our hometown paper's prestigious annual list, there's a fine-dining chef who makes tacos in secret.

3:58 PM PST on December 4, 2024

Taco at Komal Molino. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

L.A.'s newspaper of record dropped its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide yesterday, highlighting The Food Section staff's picks "of the restaurants that are not just making good food but also adding something vital to the evolving conversation about how we eat in Southern California."

So which 11 L.A. taqueros made the list? Here they are (you can also find these guys on L.A. TACO's own Taco 69 guide that came out in October).

Barbacoa Ramirez

Sonoratown. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Sonoratown

Tacos La Carreta. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A.TACO.

Tacos La Carreta

Photo via @Bar_Ama/Instagram.
Bar Ama

Their puffy taco is available off-menu.

Taco at Komal Molino. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
Komal Molino

Guisados at Asadero Chikali.
Asadero Chikali

Blood sausage with a red salsa-topped tlayuda mixta at Poncho's Tlayudas
Poncho's Tlayudas

On the conviction that a tlayuda is, in some manner, a giant taco.

Pork belly breakfast burrito from Macheen. Photo by Cesar Hernandez for L.A. TACO.

Macheen

A taco covered in salsas, guacamole, and pickled onions from Villa's Tacos
A taco covered in salsas, guacamole, and pickled onions from Villa's Tacos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Villa's Tacos

Oxtail taco from My Two Cents. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

My Two Cents

Holbox taco de pulpo en su tinta. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Holbox taco de pulpo en su tinta. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Holbox

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

