L.A.'s newspaper of record dropped its annual 101 Best Restaurants guide yesterday, highlighting The Food Section staff's picks "of the restaurants that are not just making good food but also adding something vital to the evolving conversation about how we eat in Southern California."

So which 11 L.A. taqueros made the list? Here they are (you can also find these guys on L.A. TACO's own Taco 69 guide that came out in October).

Barbacoa Ramirez

Sonoratown. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Sonoratown

Tacos La Carreta. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A.TACO.

Tacos La Carreta

Photo via @Bar_Ama/Instagram.

Bar Ama

Their puffy taco is available off-menu.

Taco at Komal Molino. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Komal Molino

Guisados at Asadero Chikali.

Asadero Chikali

Blood sausage with a tlayuda mixta at Poncho's Tlayudas. Photo by Daniel Hernandez for L.A. TACO.

Poncho's Tlayudas

On the conviction that a tlayuda is, in some manner, a giant taco.

Pork belly breakfast burrito from Macheen. Photo by Cesar Hernandez for L.A. TACO.

Macheen

A taco covered in salsas, guacamole, and pickled onions from Villa's Tacos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Villa's Tacos

Oxtail taco from My Two Cents. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

My Two Cents

Holbox taco de pulpo en su tinta. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Holbox