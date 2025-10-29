Skip to Content
Zapp Makes Sending Money To Mexico Easy, Secure, and Fast

Thousands of users are currently using Zapp to send money to Mexico from the comfort of their homes and offices, with no need to get in the car or stand in any lines. And joining them is simple and hassle-free.

11:07 AM PDT on October 29, 2025

A view of the sun rising over a bridge separating El Paso from Juarez, Mexico.

Photo by Nils Huenerfuerst/Unsplash.

Mama always maintained that her grandpa had been tasked with delivering a large sum of money to Pancho Villa on behalf of a U.S. bank once, riding by horse through hardscrabble West Texas plains and an unrelenting desert sun to a chosen meeting place somewhere beyond the Mexican border. After a tense exchange with Villa and his crew, he continued to claim the infamous revolutionary had eyes like a tiger.

If only these guys had Zapp, the remittance service that makes it easy to send money to Mexico using WhatsApp and quickly accruing devotees on both sides of the Border.

Zapp's remittance transfers are easy to make, have low and fixed fees, an excellent exchange rate, and are received within mere minutes. When you send deposits directly to loved ones in Mexico, they can pick them up immediately and at any time of the day, at businesses including Oxxo, Elektra, Soriana, Walmart, and banks like Banorte.

The payments are easily tracked online every step of the way. You'll know when it's been sent, in process, transferred, and finally, delivered, through an easy to read display that tracks each part of its journey. Every transfer is encrypted, protecting your personal and financial information, as well as that of your recipient, with a guaranteed refund should there be any issues.

Thousands of users are currently using Zapp to send money to Mexico from the comfort of their homes and offices, with no need to get in the car or stand in any lines. And joining them is simple and hassle-free.

All you need to do is press the pink "Send Money Now" button at the top of Zapp's website, which will launch a chat from WhatsApp. The chat will provide steps, allowing you to enter the amount you wish to send, and the name and information of your recipient, along with the method they will use to receive your payment.

Next, you'll choose your own payment method, provided through a secure link. After you confirm the transfer, you will receive confirmation of the transaction once the payment has been processed. And that's all.

You can send up to $1,999 and $3,999 in your first week. After that, you can send up to $4,999 every 30 days. You can pay with Visa or Mastercard.

Each transfer of $25 or more starts at just $2.99, with an additional $3.00 fee for direct deposits to Banco Azteca or Elektra accounts. There are no hidden fees from Zapp's end, though some credit cards may charge extra, but you can depend on what you see being exactly what you get from Zapp.

All told, Zapp is bringing new convenience, security, and speed to sending remittances to loved ones in Mexico. Try it today and you'll get a special exchange rate and your first transaction free of fees.

