As air travel in the U.S. continues to snarl over the unpaid wages of TSA workers, Donald Trump has come up with a solution nobody asked for: Add ICE agents to the airport.

So that's happening. And to give you fair warning as to where these ICE agents will show up next, we decided to break down which airports you'll find them at and how to spot them.

NOT ICE

Two DHS Police officers with TSA walking through an airport terminal. Photo courtesy of Senator Sasha Renée Pérez.

TSA VIPR

If they’re wearing khaki pants, black shirts, and black vests labeled “Department of Homeland Security Police,” they’re with TSA’s team, which monitors public transit, including Metro stations.

They are likely part of TSA’s Visible Intermodal Prevention & Response (VIPR) team. Also, they are too well-groomed and dressed to be ICE goons.

Images courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has always been at airports in navy blue uniforms, checking passports, and performing other duties. They are not ICE.

IS ICE

ICE agents and their vest insignias from ICE, ERO, and HSI. Graphic by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

ICE, HSI, ERO

You will see three types of uniformed ICE agents, mainly Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all three of which are ICE.

Trump has ordered them to be unmasked, but if you see them masked without uniforms, they are likely making a targeted arrest or transferring someone to another country, as they were seen doing at San Francisco’s airport over the weekend.

AIRPORTS WHERE ICE IS CURRENTLY DEPLOYED: