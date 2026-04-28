Daily Memo breaks down daily immigration raids in Southern California and shares relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in our online video and more, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

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ICE’s Mass Deportation goals are looking more like "Mass Incarceration" goals, increasingly targeting people without criminal convictions. And for the inevitable trolls, I'll remind you that being in the U.S. while undocumented is a civil offense, not a criminal one.

There’s a new ICE detention center in the city of McFarland, in California’s Central Valley. According to CalMatters, the 700-bed prison was quietly reopened by the private prison group GEO, which obtained permits and licenses from McFarland without consulting its constituents beforehand.

According to the Guardian, ICE is also planning to detain more children in a dedicated facility located in Louisiana’s most toxic and contaminated military site.

Elsewhere, here are some recent examples of the kind of cruel treatment that people are being subjected to:

A mother was punished in ICE detention by being stripped naked and locked in a small room, left in anguish after learning that her 17-year-old son had been shot. She just wanted to attend his funeral.

In Alligator Alcatraz, ICE is using hot boxes as a form of torture, something that was used against slaves back in the day.

Trump’s Department of Justice is also chipping away at current laws, in an attempt to jail or remove people here with legal status because, in truth, this was never about “doing it the right way.”

Case in point, the DOJ is going after DACA recipients after a three-panel judge of the appellate courts sided with the Department of Homeland Security, weakening DACA protections. The DOJ is also targeting about 400 naturalized citizen to remove their citizenship.

University of California Merced police and Merced's police forces are also now sharing license plate data with Border Patrol, which raises the question: A) does this violate SB 54, our state's Sanctuary Policy? And B) are other UCs doing the same?

Speaking of targeting vehicle plates, the raids continue here in Southern California, and we’ve been seeing many vehicles targeted and stopped. In some cases, people were violently pulled over. In others, people were profiled and let go.

L.A. TACO reporter Aisha Wallace-Palomares has an exclusive story of a U.S. citizen being pulled over and yelled at, as his widow is smashed and he is taken away by ICE ERO agents on a reckless drive, before they verified his identity 30 minutes later, and then let him go.

In Downey, a mother was ambushed while in her car by several agents who screamed and harassed her, while attempting to open her door. They eventually left her alone.

In Santa Ana, a frightened woman was chased by agents, who deployed a spike strip to disable her car. According to witnesses, they chased her into a residential street on foot with their guns pointed at her as she ran. The woman was eventually detained and Santa Ana police arrived to file a collision report and tow the vehicle.

Below, we have reports of abandoned work trucks, more fathers and mothers targeted, and, of course, ICE's daily presence at jails.

ICE has not stopped, and they're planning on detaining more families, including children. Remember to stay safe and stay vigilant, folks.

RAIDS

[Thursday. April 23. Day 322.]

[Friday. April 24. Day 323.]

Ontario: , around 6:36 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents took one person. On D Street and Camellia , around 6:36 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents took one person. Second Post

Ontario: Hallowell, west of Mountain. Community watch teams reported one person was grabbed.

Bloomington: Cedar and Slover, 6:55 a.m. Masked agents in two SUVs were observed pulling over a vehicle.

Los Angeles: On Broadway and 9th St , around 9:30 a.m. Plainclothes agents were seen with an HSI agent. A community member believes someone was abducted.

Lake Forest: In the Salt Creek community, around 8:00 a.m. OCRRN confirmed an ICE kidnapping. A man’s work truck was left abandoned.

Santa Ana: , around 9:48 a.m. Federal agents were spotted in a residential area. We have no further information. On Bristol and Edinger , around 9:48 a.m. Federal agents were spotted in a residential area. We have no further information.

Lynwood: unclear of address and time. A community member provided a video and reported “a dad who has a daughter at Firebaugh High School” was taken.

[Saturday, April 25th, Day 324.]

[Sunday, April 26th, Day 325.]

Pasadena: 82 Westmoreland Place , 1:09 p.m. ICE vehicles are seen outside of Gamble House.

Montclair: Ramona and Bandera , 6:20 a.m. One person was kidnapped in the area, as reported by community watchers.

Downey: Unknown time and address: A woman was ambushed by ICE agents while in her car in a residential neighborhood. She was left alone afterward when she refused to leave her car.

[Monday, April 27th, Day 326.]

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Isaac Villegas Molina has been released from Adelanto Detention Center. Pasadena resident

Visible ICE activity has increased the most in Orlando, Florida, and in Louisiana’s two largest cities.

THE VIDEO