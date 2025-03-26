Skip to Content
Villa’s Tacos Opens Taquería #3 Specializing In ‘L.A.-Baja-Style’ Fish Tacos In Highland Park

The three-time TACO MADNESS champion, proudly born and raised in Highland Park, took over the beloved former location of Tacos Estrella, where he grew up eating. More than 3,000 loyal customers came out to the the grand opening, happily waiting hours to try his fish, shrimp, octopus tacos, and even a special "Mar y Tierra" taco with A5 Wagyu.

1:59 PM PDT on March 26, 2025

Fish tacos getting salsa poured on them.

Villa’s Tacos #3’s secret batter in their fish tacos is inspired by Victor’s family vacations in Rosarito. Screenshot via @VillasTacosLosAngeles/Instagram.

Victor Villa, the taquero behind three-time TACO MADNESS champions Villa’s Tacos, is opening his third taquería—just up the street from his original location in Highland Park, where he started selling tacos on the street. This time, though, he is delving into memories of visiting his family home by the beach in Rosarito for the menu.   

“Baja fish tacos have always been a favorite for me, “Villa tells L.A. TACO as he gets ready to open for service on Thursday. “So Villa’s Tacos #3 is my version of that, but with my signature organic blue corn tortillas and salsas, like my hibiscus-pickled onions.”

Villa officially opened last Sunday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring live banda, dancing, and free beer for his loyal customers. More than 3,000 people came out to support him, happily waiting hours to try his fish, shrimp, and octopus tacos. They also took photos in front of the restaurant’s soon-to-be iconic murals, in which local artists depict Freddy Freeman’s recent grand slam in the World Series and a sleeping Mexican on a saguaro next to a lowrider, among other things. 

Villa's Tacos is using wild mahi-mahi for his Baja-L.A.-style fish tacos.
Grilled fish with cucumbers and refried black beans on blue corn tortillas.
El Taco Dorado Asado is grilled mahi-mahi and refried black beans. Photo courtesy of @thenewyorkblvd/Instagram.
Baja L.A.-style fish tacos with chipotle mayo and guacamole.
Baja L.A.-style fish tacos with chipotle mayo and guacamole. Photo courtesy of @sourapplemaui.

“Seeing so many people come out to celebrate us was humbling,” Villa says. “Many wore vintage Villa’s Tacos merch I haven’t seen in years.” 

The guests of honor were the parents of the Zuniga brothers. Their two sons tragically lost their lives while crossing the street in front of their home, just a few blocks away from the taquería in a hit-and-run in 2019. 

“When I first heard the lives of their only sons were tragically cut short in 2019 at the same time, I threw a fundraiser for them, and I’ve never forgotten them,” Villa says. “I wanted [the] parents to know they are not forgotten and never will be, so I’m dedicating this restaurant to them.” 

Victor Villa hired local artists to create all the murals inside and outside the restaurant. Photo courtesy of @thenewyorkblvd/Instagram.
Villa has both of their names, those of Jesse Felix Zuniga, 19, and Benigno Felix Zuniga, 25, written on the window of Villa’s Tacos #3, as well as a dedication to them in Spanish and English. Villas’ first restaurant was dedicated to his grandfather, Alberto Pineda Celis, and the second restaurant at Grand Central Market to his daughters, Scarlett and Valentine.

Villa says the secret to the new seafood menu is all in the batter he uses for his mahi-mahi and shrimp taco. He also fries in rice bran oil, which is renowned for its health benefits (compared to soybean or canola oil), which is nutty, has a light flavor and is allergen-friendly. 

However, he’s the most proud of his “Mar y Tierra” taco, featuring grilled Mediterranean seabass and A5 wagyu. He tells L.A. TACO that the food costs for this third taquería are higher than his first two and that he doesn’t break even on this bougie $10 taco. Still, he’s happy to eat the cost to pass that luxury experience to his working-class customers. 

He’s also offering a couple of aguas frescas exclusive to this location, including a Oaxacan-style [dairy-free] horchata and an agua de tamarindo made with the freshly hulled pulp of tamarind pods. He also has a few enticing vegetarian options, like a sweet potato taco and one with mushrooms.

People dancing at Villa's Tacos grand opening ceremony.
Victor Villa shaking hand of his loyal customers who came out and happily waited for their seafood tacos. Screenshot via @VillasTacosLosAngeles/Instagram.
“Remember, you get things the right way at Villa’s, even if it's a lot more work,” Villa says. 

He thinks it's those little details that most people brush over that have earned his spot in Michelin’s coveted Bib Gourmand guide year after year. 

Villa also couldn’t be prouder that someone born and raised in Highland Park took over the location of a taquería he grew up going to, Tacos La Estrella. He saved his money and bought the building to ensure Villa’s Tacos #3 stays in the gentrifying neighborhood for a long time.

At the opening, Victor shared a particular experience with a customer, also from Highland Park, who went up to him and told him, “I’m so glad someone from the neighborhood took over this restaurant. I can’t wait to take my kids here like I grew up eating here.”

“Those moments make it all worth it,” Villa says.

6100 N Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Artists behind murals:

SLOE

NEVER

BLINGBLAOW

Neon signs: Del Prado Signs

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Support L.A. TACO

