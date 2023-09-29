Spot Check! Welcome to L.A. TACO's weekly food column, where we bring you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, and food events around all of Los Angeles to check out.

The Surfing Fox is now open in Santa Monica. Chef and L.A. local David Yamaguchi prepares dishes here like koji-brined roasted chicken with green sambal, yellowfin ceviche in mandarin-coconut leche de tigre inspired by Thai kaho tom, Caesar salad sprinkled with masa crunch and egg yolk, mahi mahi tacos with carrot escabeche, and for dessert, champurrado pot de creme, and Thai tea tiramisu. Yamaguchi credits his Mexican and Japanese heritage and the diverse kitchens of his childhood friends for the abundance of influences. The restaurant also has a dedicated menu for dogs with protein bowls and "Barkuterie" boards.

120 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro E Line - "Downtown Santa Monica Station", Bus Lines 4 and 33 - “Broadway/Ocean” or Bus Line 134 - "Ocean/Colorado."

L.A. pitmaster BigRah is popping up at The Edmon on Melrose this Sunday from 12-6pm. He and his son, Lil Rah, will be preparing smoked Prime brisket, lemon pepper Cornish game hens, barbecue crab legs, smoked plant-based meatballs, mac and cheese, and Gumbo greens, while showcasing the sauces and seasonings he first debuted to great success at BB King's Blues Club in Studio City. The Edmon will have a full bar, as well.

5168 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 10 - “Melrose/Wilton” or Bus Line 207 - "Western/Melrose."

Chef Martin Draluck, a veteran of Joe's, Milo & Olive, and Hatchet Hall whose grandfather owned Dem Bonez BBQ Shack in the Sawtelle neighborhood, is running his own Black Pot Supper Club over recurring dinners at Post & Beam in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw. Draluck cooks on open fire and explores the cooking heritage this country, specifically through the story and influence of enslaved chefs James Hemings and Hercules Posey. There are three upcoming dinners in October, kept to just 18 diners per every three-hour, eight-course dinner. Tickets here.

Salt & Straw is collaborating with L.A. chef and Fresca publisher Paola Briseño-González (who also happens to be married to our editor-in-chief) on its October "Skulls and Scoops" series, which includes ice cream flavors like Jack 'O Lantern pumpkin bread, Candycopia, insect-infused El Bugito with toffee-brittle mealworms and crunchy chocolate crickets in collaboration with Monica Martinez, and Briseño-González's chocolate champurrado with sesame toffee and the vegan blackberry-and-masa tamale sherbert.

To celebrate the release of her new album Esquinas, singer Becky G has mapped out various points in Los Angeles on Instagram where you can get free elote, fruit, or hot dogs using a special loteria card. One winner who goes to all 12 stops will win a ticket to see her live.

Dacha is a new DM business based in Venice specializing in Ukranian eats from a mother and daughter duo. You can order vareniki dumplings, borscht, and caviar cakes made of thin crepes lined with smoked salmon, the cream known as slivki, and salmon roe.

Gorilla Rx, L.A.'s first Black women-owned cannabis dispensary, is celebrating its 2nd anniversary on Saturday with an event called Great Day on Crenshaw, which will feature infused coffee, plus food from Trap Kitchen, Wholly Mother Vegan, DD'z Treats, Crenshaw Juice, LA Fruit Cart, and a daiquiri trailer called IcyLA. In addition, the dispensary will launch an incubator space called Gorilla University, while highlighting their work on SB 51 and an upcoming social equity conference, as well as a new product line called The Color Collection, among other planned activities.

Sep. 30th, 9:30am - 10:00pm, 4233 S. Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90008. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro K Line - "Martin Luther King Jr. Station" or Bus Lines 40, 102, 105 and 210 - “Crenshaw/Stocker.”

An egg-centric new business promising U.S.-Oaxacan influences is now operating for pickup and delivery-only, and takeout on Western Avenue. Ah Que Huevos offers dishes such as breakfast burritos with chorizo or chicken tinga, cold brew horchata, chilaquiles, churro-style French toast, and huevos rancheros, among others.

615 N. Western Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90004. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 10 or 207 - “Western/Melrose.”

Carnival in Sherman Oaks has a low-key late-night concept called Carnival at Midnight from 10pm to 2am, in which the legendary Lebanese restaurant transforms, like Michael Jackson in the Thriller video, into a whole new beast serving beef-lamb shawarma fries, falafel and shawarma sandwiches, sldiers, and "Arabic" coffee. It's close to midnight... shamon!

4356 Woodman Ave. Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 158 - “Woodman/Moorpark” or Bus Line 240 - "Ventura/Woodman."

Quesabirrias and funnel cakes? We see no reason why that can't be a thing. This long-destined coupling will be found starting tomorrow at 5pm at the opening of K Kart Birria Tacos, along with zero-proof rusas preparadas, papas rellenas, and plantano frito sundaes.

A few new breakfast burritos have emerged in Venice with the opening of Mañana Coffee on Main Street, where your choices include the Aero with vegetarian chorizo and avocado, the Manana with chiles, bacon, eggs, and avocado, and the Attack with smoked Louisiana sausage, chiles, and tater tots.

1378 Main St. Venice 90291. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 33 - “Main/Grand (westbound)” or "Main/Venice Way (eastbound)."