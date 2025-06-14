The streets are the lifeblood of any community—linking people to each other, to commerce, to the world. But here in Los Angeles, they’ve become something more: The last guardrail against tyranny, the final refuge of democracy.

Yesterday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a Homeland Security briefing—for daring to question the administration. This is an outrage, no doubt, but an expected one from a Trump administration bent on silencing its critics and forcing its narrative down our throats. At the moment of Padilla’s arrest, he was no longer a sitting senator, or citizen of this country, he became just another Mexican.

In choosing to pick a fight with Los Angeles, Trump has underestimated the city entirely. He unleashed ICE raids thinking Angelenos would scatter. It didn’t go his way.

Caught off guard, Trump chose to double down.

Acts of public defiance are the one thing that autocrats despise and fear the most. At its core, protests are an open rejection of the values and worldviews of the dear leader. Donald Trump has been successful thus far at manipulating and weakening our nation’s guardrails, but the streets, he does not control. And this upsets him.

Donald Trump is weak. So weak, in fact, that he has to surround himself with loyalists who shower him with endless adoration. From his chief of staff to his loyalty czar, he has surrounded himself with a motley crew of enablers who will go to no lengths to push his reality show upon the nation.

But Los Angeles has proven a hard nut to crack. The colors of this city flow like rivers of defiance and beauty—art in the alleys, chants in a dozen languages, murals that speak louder than speeches, and people who refuse to be flattened into someone else’s idea of America. In this city, resistance wears sneakers, saris, huipiles, and hijabs. It dances, marches, prays, and parties. And above all, it refuses to be unseen.

From Las Cafeteras singing Stand By Me in the streets, to mariachi violinists leading chants, to spontaneous salsa and cumbia erupting in protest—this is Los Angeles’ answer to fascism: joy, defiance, unity. And behind it all is a quiet army of union workers, students, elders, vendors, artists, and families. It's people showing up, not just to protest, but to build something better.

This is L.A. flavor on full display. But this is what Trump fears the most.

So, what do we do now? The rules of engagement are simple: Show up. We write. We organize. We teach. We sing. We speak in every language, wave every flag, and share every story. We flood the streets—not with fear, but with purpose. Not with violence, but with power.

This is the beginning of a people’s movement. Trump has lit a flame, and despite every effort to try and stamp it out or control it, it won’t work. The reality is, he’s an unpopular leader who never had a mandate from the electorate. He just refuses to acknowledge this fact, or to understand it.

Trump is primed to lose the Battle for Los Angeles, not because he lacks resources or loyal followers, but because he doesn't even understand the battlefield itself.

Senator Padilla showed courage in standing up to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Just as she misunderstands the meaning of habeas corpus, she also seems confused about her responsibilities as a public official. Rather than engage honestly with the facts, she prefers to perform a scripted version of law enforcement—guns blazing and misinformation flying.

Senator Padilla came prepared to challenge her with the truth, but neither she nor her security detail could handle it—even when it came from a prominent political figure.

So, if this can happen to Senator Padilla, what can ordinary citizens expect?

Not much.