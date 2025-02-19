Are you a high-profile Angeleno, a nervous healthcare executive, or simply worried about running errands in the city and needing your next ride-share to come with a bit of armed protection? Now, there’s an app for that.

Launching this week in Los Angeles and New York, Protector hails itself as an “Uber with guns.” With five hours of advance notice, you can book armed former military or current and recently retired police officers, to drive you around Los Angeles and provide protection throughout your booked time.

The app describes itself as “a revolutionary personal security app that enhances personal protection and makes private security available to the general public in an on-demand fashion.”

Protector allows the public to pick the number of armed security guards, up to three Escalades or similar vehicles for a motorcade, and even their outfits. You can choose between suit-and-tie business formal and tactical casual. If you often find yourself in hairier situations, there will also eventually be an operator outfit that requires your Protector to wear SWAT-style tactical gear while on the job.

Screenshots via Protector App

The Los Angeles Protector team comprises six current or former LAPD officers: Nicholas Cho, Andrew Rea, Royce Burroughs, James Zourek, son of former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Martin Beck, and Darko Stojanovic. Each “Protector” has worked for the department’s Metropolitan SWAT division and various military branches. They tout their previous military and SWAT experience as reasons why they make the perfect personal security option.

To demonstrate their capabilities, a video from their company on LinkedIn “revisits the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson” and fantasizes how Protector could have saved his life. The video runs through various scenarios, including one where a Protector catches the hypothetical Luigi Mangione, draws his weapon, and “eliminates the threat” by shooting him at close range.

A Protector costs roughly $1,600 for eight hours plus a $129 subscription fee for a single person. If you and your friends want to rent out personal security, you can split the costs with others. Their rates may be cheaper than an Uber or Lyft to and from the airport.

Nicholas Cho heads the Protector’s Los Angeles operations. He is also behind Patrol, a similar app that allows users to crowdfund private police for their neighborhoods. In that App, he money raised by your neighborhood sends armed Protectors to patrol your neighborhood.

“They’re not mall cops—they’re real cops,” says the company in its advertising. With enough money raised, you can unlock different protection tiers, including drones, license plate readers, and a robotic dog.

There are only a few requirements for LAPD officers working a secondary job as private security in Los Angeles. Officers must be certified by the state licensure and fill out a secondary employment form to get approval from the department.

It’s not unusual for off-duty cops to work a side hustle as private security throughout the city. LAPD detective and Los Angeles Police Protective League director Jamie McBride runs Watermark Security, whose clientele includes Walgreens and rapper Travis Scott. He’s also facing allegations from former workers for denying overtime pay and defrauding their clients by overbilling them. His company also regularly hired suspended officers who were facing discipline or firing by their department.

It’s unclear whether there’s a large enough demand to justify this service.

The company’s advisor, Nikita Bier, tweeted at least one use case: “If you have a hot date this weekend, pick her up in a Protector.” If you’re looking for a spot, we’ve got some suggestions. Make sure you consider your Protector in your reservation.