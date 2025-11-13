I’ve heard it a hundred times: “Don’t bother taking your kid to a restaurant until they’re at least four or five. Eating out before then isn't worth it, especially in L.A.”

But I wanted to challenge that.

My son is three and on the spectrum, which means our adventures come with a few extra layers of sensory input (and output!). Still, as a former full-time line cook turned part-time-sometimes-kind-of-a-line-cook-if-my-son’s-schedule-allows, I wasn’t ready to give up the magic of dining out. And I certainly didn’t want my son excluded from a space built around community.

Some of my favorite childhood memories were made in restaurants. Growing up in Palmdale, California, my family would head to El Torreo after Sunday mass. They had an all-you-can-eat buffet, and I’d proudly serve myself two enchiladas before sliding into one of those big red booths like I was one of the grown-ups. Restaurants made me feel like I belonged part of the table, part of the conversation.

Sure, Palmdale isn’t Los Angeles. It’s smaller, with bigger families, chain restaurants, and endless parking lots. But at its core, Los Angeles has always been about community. When families start feeling less welcome in local restaurants (or stop going altogether) it feels like we’re losing a little bit of what makes this city special.

Dining out is about community, not perfection. It’s where kids learn to participate, not just observe. If we only make space for the polished and predictable, we risk losing the messy, joyful humanity that makes sharing a meal special in the first place.

Casual Meals Because Everyone Deserves to Eat Out

Holbox Los Angeles

Parents can have some of L.A.'s best tacos alongside their toddlers without worry. Photo courtesy of Holbox/Instagram.

If you go early (before the line gets wild), Holbox is amazing with toddlers. They’ve got high chairs, a changing table, and some of the friendliest, fastest service around. Chips and salsa for $1 and rice and beans for $4 make the best toddler meal deal in town. No booths, but plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, the picnic tables outside are perfect for keeping your kiddo close. Located in a food hall full of other beautiful places to try. My recommendation is go to Holbox for savory and go to Komal across from it for their pan de elote. Bonus: my toddler even tried a bluefin tuna tostada here.

3655 S. Grand Ave. c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Belle's Delicatessen ~ Highland Park

Younger and older kids are all welcome at Belle's. Photo courtesy of Belle's Bagels.

Belle's nails that “new meets old-school” diner vibe. They’ve got booths and (newly) table service, high chairs, and self-serve water. You’ll need to ask if you want a straw or closed cup. The service and crowd both skew younger, which gives it a fun energy. There’s a changing table, a kids menu, and even a custom coloring page with crayons to keep little ones entertained. They proudly show that they have donated to one of the local little league teams with a photo of them on the wall. This is a space that is creating roots to be a space for future generations starting with the kids of today.

5022 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Little Ripper ~ Glassell Park

Little Ripper's roominess and quiet atmosphere helps families feel at ease. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

A cozy café that’s surprisingly family-friendly. They’ve got high chairs, a changing table, and a long bench-style booth for easy seating. It’s a quieter space, but there’s outdoor seating if you need more room. The menu has a playful side, with dishes designed for your “inner child,” which makes it easy to find something fun for both adults and kids. Parking is on the street which can be pretty busy, but if you go early it's not as bad.

4155 Verdugo Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Tam’s Noodle House ~ San Gabriel

Tam's Noodle House's family-friendly menu and table. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

Tam’s is a total win for families, although a slight hike away, it deserves to be a part of the conversation. Expect high chairs, some booth seating, and warm, quick service. It’s a family-centric spot with generous, shareable portions. The waitress even brought my son a lollipop at the end—10/10 service. The standout dish? The beef and tomato on rice. Perfectly sweet, savory, and only $15. You are in and out of there within an hour, no problem.

120 N San Gabriel Blvd. #J, San Gabriel, CA 91775

626 Hospitality ~ Arcadia

Visiting 626 Hospitality feels like eating delicious ice cream in your eclectic friend's living room. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

A bit of a drive from L.A. proper, but so worth it. This spot feels like hanging at a friend’s house—with ice cream. Each “ice cream specialist” introduces themselves and walks you through the menu, offering all the samples you (and your kids) want, guilt-free. We went for the condensed milk + vanilla ube combo, perfection. No high chairs, but tons of creative seating options (even moveable stools outside). There’s also a small play area with a chessboard, crayons, and cards, inviting you to just stay awhile. As they say and you can feel - made with love.

160 E. Duarte Rd. Ste. E, Arcadia, CA 91006

Steakhouses and Fancier Meals For When your Babysitter Calls In Sick

Tam O’Shanter ~ Atwater

Photo via Tam o' Shanter/Instagram.

You can request a booth (though most are half booths), and there’s a kids menu complete with crayons. The mini prime rib is adorable at $24, but the chicken tenders and fries are the real winner AND drink included $12 total. The staff don’t seem fazed by kids, which is a small victory in itself. Surrounded by the history of Walt Disney, this place is the perfect place to bring your family during the holidays.

2980 Los Feliz Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Horses ~ Hollywood

Dinner vibes at Horses on Sunset. Photo via Horses/Instagram.

Ask for one of the big red booths for a cozy, semi-private vibe. No official kids menu, but they’ll make a simple off-menu pasta that’s perfect for little eaters. The atmosphere is lively and loud—ideal for blending in with a chatty crowd. Tables are made for drawing, and crayons are provided. No changing tables, but still one of the most relaxed upscale spots you can take a toddler. The staff treats everyone the same which is all a parent at a fancy restaurant can ask for. Everyone knows the burger is great, but get the Hen, it's even better.

7617 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Damon’s ~ Glendale

Damon's is a cozy, family-friendly spot. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

At Damon’s, it’s family first all the way. The staff treat you like one of their own—literally. Once, my server’s mom (also a waitress there) came by to check on our table so her daughter could take a break. The kids menu includes a word search featuring staff names, and there’s a big fish tank that keeps little ones entertained. High chairs and the iconic big green booths are great for family seating. No changing tables, but the welcoming vibe makes up for it. This is the restaurant I find myself at with my son the most.

317 N Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203

Musso & Frank Grill ~ Hollywood

The staff is happy to serve younger patrons. Photo by Lauren Bethke. Musso & Frank's exterior boasts its long legacy in L.A. Photo by Lauren Bethke.

One of the greatest restaurants in the world, hands down. This may have been one of my biggest finds, when I first took my son here I was nervous about how it would go. The servers treat everyone the same, whether you’re a regular or it’s your first visit. You can usually snag one of the big booths if you ask nicely in your reservation note. It’s such a loud and lively place that no one bats an eye at what's happening at the booth next to them. I’ve been bringing my son since he was two; one Halloween, he came dressed as a little Musso’s waiter, and the whole staff got in on it. You don’t last 100+ years without loving your community. No changing tables, but plenty of heart.

6667 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028

Smoke House ~ Burbank

Sometimes the patrons are just as big as the menus. Photo by Lauren Bethke.

Nothing says cozy like those big red booths,especially if you score a seat near the giant Bing Crosby poster. They’re usually pretty accommodating with seating requests. The kids menu is fairly priced, and they do have high chairs and changing tables. The garlic bread? I’m convinced they crushed up Cheetos on top (no proof, just strong suspicion). There is a reason this place is insane on Fathers Day.

4420 Lakeside Dr. Burbank, CA 91505