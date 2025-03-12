Life as a student can be draining. We can attest to this, as two busy current students.

There’s no better way to refuel after a long day of classes than eating a really good taco. Fortunately, finding good tacos around USC isn’t too hard, with street vendors lined up along Jefferson Street and the historic Mercado La Paloma just a short walk away.

We spent our Saturday afternoon visiting six taco spots all within the campus Shryft zone and reviewed the most popular taco order from each respective vendor. In order of closest to farthest from the campus center, here are our thoughts on the taco spots we visited, with our rankings at the end.

A taco de birria from City Tacos. Photo by Emily Cao and Sara Alvarez for L.A. TACO.

City Tacos ~ USC Village

We couldn’t skip out on trying City Tacos, one of the closest options to the campus center. This restaurant chain from San Diego opened at the USC Village in 2021 and gained a somewhat weak reputation among students.

Their specialty quesabirria taco was quite solid. The corn tortillas are handmade in the back. The texture of the beef was juicy and on the chewier side, and much of the stew pooled on the bottom of our food tray by the time we were finished. The guacamole was a nice touch; its gentle flavor contrasted well with the savor of the richer meat and cheese.

Though they endowed their quesabirria tacos with generous portions of meat, City Tacos still stands on the pricier side of all the tacos we reviewed, at $6 a piece. According to some students, it’s also “giving gentrified vibes”—an accusation likely rooted in the fact that the development of the Village displaced hundreds of small businesses and vendors in favor of chain stores catered to wealthy college students. As the only sit-down restaurant with its own space that we reviewed, what it arguably lacks in authenticity is made up for in comfort and accessibility.

835 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 1735, Los Angeles, CA 90089. Closest Bus Stop: Bus Line 2 - “Hoover / 24th.”

A taco de al pastor from Oliver's Taco. Photo by Emily Cao and Sara Alvarez for L.A. TACO.

Oliver’s Taco ~ Hoover/Jefferson

Oliver’s Taco, formerly El Pony, is a favorite among students and locals. Located at the corner of Hoover and Jefferson, it stands across the street from the USC village from evening to pre-dawn, making it a landmark for students after a night out.

We tried the al pastor taco, which is served with meat freshly shaved off the trompo. Because it was so thinly sliced, the marinade had settled into the pork beautifully, laid onto a plain corn tortilla shipped from Tortillería La Fiesta, a wholesale retailer, and topped with a slice of pineapple.

The fresh pineapple added a nice texture and flavor, adding a sweet layer to the tenderness and depth of the meat. Oliver’s Tacos, priced at $3.50 each, makes for an excellent choice for any taco fiend looking for affordable grub at any time of the day.

3300 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 35/38 - “Washington / Oak”

Al pastor tacos from Brother's Taco. Photo by Emily Cao and Sara Alvarez for L.A. TACO.

Brother’s Taco ~ McClintock Avenue/W Jefferson Blvd.

The name of this taco stand speaks for itself: Brother’s Taco is a spot run by a couple of homies who provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere from 5 pm to 2 or 3 am each night. This taco truck doesn’t just serve up the best al pastor tacos that border campus—they also have the best cumbia hits playing through their speakers.

The Brothers master the most classic al pastor recipe. The juicy meat packs a strong flavor profile, with cumin, garlic, and smoky chiles emanating from this taco. It is an absolute staple of the neighborhood.

“They give hella big portions, their avocado crema [is] ten out of ten, the sweetness of the pineapple, the acidity – a perfect balance,” enthused MJ, a USC student we spoke to.

The taqueros, originally from Guatemala, opened up shop over a year ago. They told us business is good but can be unstable when school is not in session. At just $3 a taco, Brother’s Taco offers one of the best deals around, and we will be coming back for more.

Found in front of Cardinal Gardens Apartments. Closest Bus Stop: Line 2 - “Hoover / 24th.”

Carne asado taco from Lasso My Taco. Photo by Emily Cao and Sara Alvarez for L.A. TACO.

Lasso My Taco ~ W. 29th/Vermont Ave.

While officially named Lasso My Taco, this stand has been adoringly nicknamed “Taco Zone” by students, referencing the AutoZone it sits across from. Many sources we talked to said this location was the best one when compared to other Lasso My Tacos in the area, including the location on Hoover/Jefferson.

Their asada taco embodies a reliable, classic taco. Their corn tortillas, like Oliver’s, are from La Fiesta. The grilled steak was juicy and still sizzling as we bit into it, and it formed a savory base for the tomatillo green sauce, onion, and cilantro garnishes.

It’s an unexpected hit, with an outside seating area and a vibe that brings people back. They also offer catering, including USC graduation parties. Whether customers are students up late studying or families stopping by after long shifts, Lasso My Taco is a go-to spot for the local South Central community.

“It’s very convenient, it’s very fast, and the guys are very nice,” said one student who is a Lasso My Taco customer. “This one’s way better than the one at the Village.”

2821, 1/2 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Closest Bus Stop: Line 204 - “Vermont Ave & 29th St.”

Taco de al pastor on a blue corn tortilla from Taquería Vista Hermosa. Photo by Emily Cao and Sara Alvarez for L.A. TACO.

Taquería Vista Hermosa ~ Mercado La Paloma

Taquería Vista Hermosa is known for its al pastor tacos shaved straight off the spit, which uses metal panels that radiate heat instead of the traditional flame-blasted trompo. Chef Raul Morales has been making tacos for most of his life, and his restaurant in Mercado Paloma is now well known for his story and amazing tacos.

The flavors of their al pastor taco took us on a pleasant journey–beginning first with tanginess, then saltiness, and lastly, most importantly, the burning heat of the chile. We agreed that it was like experiencing the opposite of the five stages of grief. Perhaps the intensity of the flavors might be attributed to the different methods of cooking the pork.

Overall, the taco-eating experience was one of a kind. The fresh, blue corn, or maíz azul, tortilla was also a nice aesthetic detail that contributed to the taco’s overall rainbow color palette. Al pastor didn’t just nail the basics of a good taco—it did so with flying colors.

3655 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Closest Bus Stop: Line 2/81/102 - “Figueroa/Exposition.”

Poc chuc tacos from Chichen Itza. Photo by Emily Cao and Sara Alvarez for L.A. TACO.

Chichen Itza ~ Mercado La Paloma

Right next to Vista Hermosa, Chichen Itza is a Yucatan-style restaurant with an expansive menu that includes tamales, tortas, and soups. We tried their Mayan-influenced tacos de poc chuc, which is regarded as Yucatán's version of carne asada with grilled marinated pork instead, steamed vegetables, and soft slices of avocado tucked between. Their corn tortillas are handmade and fresh each day. The tacos come in pairs at around $7 per order, making them great for sharing.

What stood out to us was their use of black bean puree in the taco. It balanced out the strong flavor of the marinade, but the smooth textures of the avocado and beans paired with humid tortillas added to an overall subdued and underwhelming experience. Although the tacos were still enjoyable, compared to the varied and colorful taco repertoire in the surrounding area, we were expecting more. Still, they're ideal for a complete taco crawl showcasing this unique region of Mexico.

3655 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Closest Bus Stop: Line 2/81/102 - “Figueroa/Exposition.”

