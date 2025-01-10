Skip to Content
Altadena

The Ashes of Altadena, In Photos

By Maks Ksenjak and Suitcase Joe

8:05 PM PST on January 9, 2025

Horrendous fires have tragically ravaged Altadena, the mountainside city of 42,000 residents, leaving more than 5,000 structures burned and lost, including neighbors' homes, businesses, cars, RVs, homes, and sheds. Entire blocks have been obliterated in this devastating, unbelievable tragedy, leaving multiple generations of families of all backgrounds without homes.

Local photographers Maks Ksenjak and Suitcase Joe ventured into its streets in the aftermath and snapped the following photos, capturing the horrors of the hellscape that was, until just a day ago, a proud, beautiful, and cherished L.A. community.

Our hearts go out to this L.A. neighborhood and all who love it. We hope to see it rise again.

Photos By Maks Ksenjak

Photos By Suitcase Joe

