Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
This Authentic Local Journalism is Member Powered: Join us!
Food

What To Eat This Weekend: Cannabis-Infused Boat Noodles, Thai Smashburgers, and “Grass & Ass”

Plus, a pizza festival and a respected chef from Toluca, Mexico comes to Pasadena to consult for a restaurant menu, including enchiladas divorciadas, and more.

12:35 PM PDT on April 12, 2024

    Westchester

    A bowl of cannabis-infused boat noodles
    Boat noodles, via Ayara Thai

    On Friday, April 19, Ayara Thai is offering "kancha" (cannabis)-infused boat noodles to get the drop on 4/20 and after a three-night celebration of Songkran (Thai new year) with an offering of moo krata dinners. The recipe taps an older Thai custom of cooking with marijuana, in this case in a broth that contains both herb and CBD oil. $24 a bowl, served on 4/19, reservations here.

    6245 W. 87th St. Los Angeles, CA 90045. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 102 and 115 - "Manchester/Truxton."

    Downtown

    A shot of a pizza in front of chefs manning a wood-burning oven at a food festival
    via Pizza City

    Time to get your tickets for April 27th's Pizza City Fest LA, organized by Steve Dolinksy, Chicago's renowned "Pizza Guy." The festival will be held at L.A. Live and packed with 40 pizzerias cooking a multitude of pizza styles (from Neapolitan to Detroit-style) right on the spot using woodfired and electric ovens, along with drinks, sides, desserts, demos, talks, and the occasional Chicago-style sausage sandwich, all included in the ticket price.

    Sawtelle

    Ban Ban Burger, a new Thai smashburger spot, is opening tonight from the Tuk Tuk and Chao Krung team. Inspired by owner/sisters Katy Noochlaor and Amanda Maneesilasan's childhood experiences at their parents' restaurants and home kitchen, the menu features wagyu laab smashburgers, grapow smashburgers, panang fried chicken sandwiches, laab fries, Thai tea and pandan milkshakes, prik pao Lays potato chips, and more.

    1644 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/Corinth."

    West Hollywood

    A spread of Mediterranean brunch dishes at Ladyhawk
    via Ladyhawk

    Chef Charbel Hayek's Ladyhawk at the Kimpton La Peer hotel starts its Saturday and Sunday brunch this weekend, offering Eastern Mediterranean morning dishes like shakshouka, 48-hour fermented za’atar man’oushe, steak-and-eggs, and a brunch platter with akawi cheese, string cheese, labneh, black olives, tomatoes, cucumber, makdous, honeycomb, and two eggs any style. 

    10 AM to 2 PM, 627 N. La Peer Dr. West Hollywood, CA 90069. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 4 - "Santa Monica/La Peer" or Bus Lines 10 and 16 - "San Vicente/Melrose."

    Pasadena

    Crema-drizzeled enchiladas under a bed of salad
    Shrimp enchiladas, via Agents Only

    Pablo Salas, the Toluca, Mexico-raised chef known for his modern restaurant, Amaranta, and appearances on Iron Chef: Mexico, has collaborated on the new menu at Agents Only restaurant at Pasadena's Hotel Dena. New dishes include an array of quesadillas with options like lobster, skirt steak, shrimp, and roasted chicken, plus Baja-style fish tacos, shroom-topped queso fundido, yellow corn esquites, enchiladas divorciadas, and a grilled rib eye with chimichurri macha. For dessert? Churros and dulce de leche ice cream.

    303 Cordova St. Pasadena, CA 91101. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line or Bus Lines 267, 501, 660, 662, and 686 - "Del Mar Station."

    Downtown

    A flyer for a cannabis and strptease event showing exotic dancers in various poses and states of undress

    Stripper Co-Op and Cage Free Cannabis present "Grass & Ass" on Monday, April 15, at an underground venue in Downtown (and on Zoom). The fundraiser combines erotic dancing with good, good sensimilla and a Jamaican-Caribbean buffet from chef Alex of Cali-Irie. Proceeds go to Cage-Free Cannabis, which works with cannabis growers and consumers who have been negatively affected by the war on drugs. Tickets here.

    Culver City

    A golden plate of schnitzel next to a small pot of lingonberry-yuzu chutney
    Schnitzel with lingonberry-yuzu chutney, via Lustig

    To take the sting off tax week, Lustig chef Bernhard Mairinger is offering 10% off your lunch bill at his Culver City Austrian restaurant all this week, from April 16-19. So go on, have some schnitzel!

    3273 Helms Ave. Culver City, CA 90232. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 33 - "Venice/Helms" or Metro E Line and Bus Line 617 - "Culver City Station."

    Hadley Tomicki

    One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Site News

    Facing ‘Immediate Layoffs,’ L.A. TACO Launches Membership Drive to Save Our Publication

    After Sunday, we do not have enough money to make another payroll. We need 5,000 members to become sustainable. Our deadline is April 26th to hit this goal.

    April 12, 2024
    Taco Madness

    The Final Round of TACO MADNESS 2024 Is Now Open for Voting! It’s Highland Park vs. San Fernando Valley

    It was an incredible comeback to deny last year's winner and bring a first-timer from the San Fernando Valley to the finals. They will have an uphill battle against Villa's Tacos, who lead all teams in total votes so far in the 2024 competition. L.A.'s favorite taco will be decided on Sunday, April 14th, at 11:59 P.M. 

    April 11, 2024
    Koreatown

    This New Koreatown Onigiri Spot Is Unlike Any Other in Southern California

    Supamu, which started as a food truck and a series of pop-ups, brands itself as Southern California’s first Okinawa-style onigiri. What sets its onigiri apart from competitors? All the details are in the post, plus where to find it.

    April 10, 2024
    News

    When ‘Tomorrow’ Never Comes: The Saga of a DTLA Bar Staff’s Struggle To Get Paid

    A barback recalled a time when he had to use a payday loan app to cover a dinner bill. “How can you, with a straight face, hand someone a check knowing that there isn’t money in the account,” the barback questioned.

    April 10, 2024
    See all posts