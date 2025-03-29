Skip to Content
Photo Essay

Photo Essay: Dodger Opening Day Portraits From Vin Scully Avenue

A photographer sets up his own pop-up studio to get to know the fans.

5:14 PM PDT on March 28, 2025

I'm a commercial and documentary photographer who's been living on Vin Scully Avenue since 2019, which is great for people watching but not so much for coming and going via car on game days.

You really have to plan your life around it, and for awhile, I kind of resented it. Now, I just try to enjoy the scene and the fact that I can walk to the game anytime I want.  The idea for shooting fans actually came about 2 years ago during Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flognaw festival. There was just this parade of cool kids walking up Vin Scully Avenue, so I set up a pop-up studio to capture some of the looks. 

After the excitement of last year's World Series win, I knew the home opener would be a lively scene, so I decided to set up the pop-up studio for Dodgers' fans, and they did not disappoint. 

Take a look.

Matthew Reamer

Based in Los Angeles, Matthew is endlessly enamoured by the experience of life on earth. He has a particular penchant for people and the ways in which we strive, thrive and express ourselves. He also enjoys alliteration. Instagram.

