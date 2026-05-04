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Taco Madness

Los Dorados And Los Cholos Are The Big Winners At TACO MADNESS 2026

Over 2,000 of you packed Gloria Molina Grand Park and completely sold out multiple taquerías.

1:53 PM PDT on May 4, 2026

Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO

Our 17th Annual TACO MADNESS has officially come and gone, and what can we say other than: Thank you! Thank you to everyone who helped us put this event together, and to all of you who filled Gloria Molina Grand Park for our annual event of refined taco gluttony.

First, we want to congratulate our winners, Los Dorados LA and Tacos Los Cholos. Los Dorados won “Best In Show” after some intense deliberations among our panel of celebrity guest judges: Camilo Lara, Yarel Ramos, Curtis Stone, and Adam Conover. Meanwhile, Los Cholos won the tournament after multiple rounds of voting on our website saw them through to the end.

TACO MADNESS judges (left to right) Camilo Lara, Yarel Ramos, Curtis Stone, and Adam Conover.Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Steven Orozco Torres of Los Dorados LA speaks after winning Best Of Show.Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Josue and Michael Alvarado of Tacos Los Cholos celebrate winning the tournament.Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO

We want to thank all the amazing taquerías who joined us and treated everyone to so many amazing tacos:

- Los Dorados LA

- Tacos Los Cholos

- Taqueria Frontera

- Tire Shop Taqueria

- Evil Cooks

- Tacos El Toro

- Sonoratown

- Borreguitas

- Macheen

- Villa’s Tacos

- Tirzahs

- Asadero Chikali

- A Tí Restaurant

- LaSorteds

- Tacos y Birria La Unica

Special mention: Mermaid Cove for the raspados and coffee

Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO

We want to shout out a number of people who also helped make this day special:

Our musical curators for the night: Slow Jamz, Ambiente Central, Spinorita, El Marchante, Sonrisita, and Camilo Lara from Mexican Institute of Sound.

Boomtown Brewery, Nativo, Jarritos, and Maison Perrier for keeping folks hydrated.

Hit + Run for the live screen printing and LOVE Crew for the live mural painting.

Kanha Bliss for the edibles and the bounce house.

Buelna Law Firm, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, Siempre Unidos LA, and H.I.L.L. Network for sharing information and resources with our community.

—The amazing staff at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

— And, perhaps most importantly, our event planner, Evelyn Jimenez!

Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO

Finally, a massive THANK YOU to all of our members, supporters, and attendees who joined us for our biggest MADNESS yet. We are, and will always be, grateful for your support that helps sustain local journalism that isn’t afraid to call truth to power.

Also, we are fully aware of the long lines for food and drinks... because we were in those lines too! How many of you rubbed shoulders with our staff and never even knew it?! Anyway, that’s something we will work on to improve for next year’s event. Hell hath no fury like a TACO supporter deprived of a one-of-a-kind taco!

Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Erwin Recinos for LA TACO
LA TACO’s Foo-ditor In Chief Javier Cabral!Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO
Courtesy of Ivan Fernandez for LA TACO

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Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander@afroxander.bsky.social

A.k.a. Afroxander; Weekend Editor at L.A. Taco and a lecturer at San Diego State University. He has covered arts, culture, history, politics, and sports with an emphasis on Latin America and its U.S. diaspora for over two decades.

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