Sunday Taquitos #6: “Your papers, please.”
Not another Kavanaugh Stop! Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
Three U.S. Citizens Detained by Federal Immigration Agents in Southern California Speak Out For the First Time
U.S. Senate report reveals new testimonies from detained victims of Border Patrol: "I couldn’t breathe. They pulled me up, and when I turned around, they told me that if I looked at their faces, they would slam me again,” Cardenas said.
How This Artist Is Turning L.A.’s Trash Into Art Draped With The U.S. Flag
I thought a lot about the ICE raids immensely,” says artist Acacia Marable. "And a lot about the unhoused people, ‘cause I mean, it's literally like this idea of this ugly thing that you don't want to be associated with your community or our country."
Daily Memo: ICE Prowls Around L.A. and San Diego, Kidnapping at Least Seven Individuals
ICE agents continue terrorizing southern California, kidnapping many including a gardener taken from his work truck.
Ten Damning Revelations in Congressional Probe Into U.S. Citizens Unlawfully Detained by Federal Immigration Agents
“At least you’ll have an exciting story to tell when you go back to school,” one federal agent told a detained 15-year-old child with special needs. The report includes three U.S. Citizens from the L.A. area, speaking out for the first time and a six-year-old child with autism kidnapped in Massachusetts.
L.A. TACO’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide
Perfume for goths, elk burgers, ICE piñatas, graffiti books, and 18 other items that should get your gift-giving wheels turning.
Weekend Eats: Steak Au Poivre Ramen and a Holiday Market For Palestine
Plus a new modern Indian restaurant with pork vindaloo croquettes and a breakfast spot for chicken katsu and waffles.