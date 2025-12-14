Ten Damning Revelations in Congressional Probe Into U.S. Citizens Unlawfully Detained by Federal Immigration Agents

“At least you’ll have an exciting story to tell when you go back to school,” one federal agent told a detained 15-year-old child with special needs. The report includes three U.S. Citizens from the L.A. area, speaking out for the first time and a six-year-old child with autism kidnapped in Massachusetts.