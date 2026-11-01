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Art

Sunday Taquitos #36: The End Is Near

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.

9:00 AM PST on November 1, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers
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Ivan Ehlers
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