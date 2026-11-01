Sunday Taquitos #36: The End Is Near
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.
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Vanguards of Language: Obi Kaufmann, Saul Williams, and the Power of Poetry
New books by Kaufmann and Williams are valuable manifestos that urge us to create a new world by transforming how we live and what we create.
A Stunning Iranian Bakery From a Former Spago and Lucques Pastry Chef
On the savory side, this shop offers a signature seeded, hot stone-baked barbari, a cumin-tinged wheel of latir bread, shaggy with sesame seeds and dill; and a barley-and-wheat-blended circle of sistani bread, spiced with coriander, cumin, fennel, and turmeric, and speckled with nigella and sesame seeds.
ICE Watch: America’s Mass Detention Nightmare Continues Ahead of Midterm Elections
Fear of ICE agents at the polls has people on edge. The federal government says federal immigration agents will not be patrolling those locations but also has not ruled it out entirely, both in the Southland and beyond.
Salvadoran Street Coffee at the Silver Lake Reservoir Honors A Local Barista’s Roots
The beans come from Juayúa, El Salvador, where they're grown, harvested, and processed before being shipped green to L.A. for roasting. Roasted medium-light, they bring out notes of blueberry and Concord grape, with the acidity of cherimoya and a cacao nib finish.
Do Activists Vote? How Nine Local Organizations Approach L.A.’s General Election
Election Day is next Tuesday. If you’re still on the fence about whether or not to cast your ballot, read what dedicated community members have to say.
How Dolores Huerta Changed Our World
Huerta did not organize so Mexican-Americans could simply become consumers. She organized so they could become empowered participants in the democracy they defined.