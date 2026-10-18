Sunday Taquitos #35: The A.I. Bubble Bursts
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.
More Stories
Why Are So Many Restaurants Using A.I. for Menus Now?
I already miss the era of gloriously sticky menus, coated with years of grease and who knows what else, and a menu behind the counter with pixelated photos, overexposed plates, low-quality clipart, and typos galore.
Our 12 Favorite Menudos in L.A., Mapped
Rich, fatty, earthy, savory, and slightly spicy broth. There’s always a memory tied to menudo: nights of partying and needing that hot broth to bring you back to life; your parents making it for the holidays; or years-long family traditions. These are some of our favorites.
These Are Some of the Wildest Behind-the-Scenes Stories From Stones Throw Records
Peanut Butter Wolf revealed rare lore about recording with MF Doom, Lee Scratch Perry, and J Dilla, beating the indie label odds for 30 years now.
A Completely Interactive Guide To L.A. Voter Guides
We've compiled the endorsements of 13 different progressive organizations, including advocacy groups, local media outlets, progressive politicians, and unions, in one interactive page to help you decide who to vote for.
These Activists Drive Around the Country to Let You Know It’s Still Legal to Mail-Order Abortion Pills In All 50 States
They stopped in front of LACMA and in East Hollywood over the weekend to share that you can still order Plan B pills by mail, even in the 13 states that have completely banned abortion.
The ‘G-Words’: Bass and Raman’s Opposing Views on Palestine May Decide the Mayoral Election
What do the candidates' stances mean for Jewish and Arab voters in L.A.? We asked both. Here's what they said.