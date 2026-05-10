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Sunday Taquitos #26: Obnoxious Experienced
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.
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Weekend Eats: Sinaloan Hot Dogs Vs. Sonoran Dogos? You Can Have Them Both In L.A.
Plus Chinese-Jamaican cooking in Hollywood, a new torta ahogada specialist, and chef Daniel Patterson's return to fine-dining on Melrose.
L.A. TACO Neighborhood Guides: The Fairfax District
Fairfax has Tyler the Creator's preppy emporium, breakfast burritos with smoked potatoes, a Guns N' Roses museum, legendary 3 a.m. pastrami, and one of L.A.'s last remaining newsstands. Plus a neighborhood history by artist Adam Villacin.
Daily Memo: A Push for ‘Quieter’ Immigration Raids and An Increasing Use of Force at Detention Centers
We are also exactly a month away from June 6th, when the Border Patrol arrived in Los Angeles and began the raids that terrorized so many around the country.
Here’s Every Single Death Linked to Immigration Enforcement Since Trump’s Raids Began in 2025
We hope this register offers a moment to remember the names and stories of the victims. For each one, we’ve included the backstory we were able to gather alongside the official account from government agencies.
From Florida to SoCal: The Vietnamese Creator Spotlighting Hidden Gem Restaurants for Millions
Moving to California felt healing—and almost like entering "a new country," says Soy Nguyen. For the first time, she saw Vietnamese and Asian cultures openly embraced, a stark contrast to Florida.
Los Dorados And Los Cholos Are The Big Winners At TACO MADNESS 2026
Over 2,000 of you packed Gloria Molina Grand Park and completely sold out multiple taquerías.