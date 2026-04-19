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Sunday Taquitos #24: One Pissed Pope (Plus Bonus Taquito!)

9:00 AM PDT on April 19, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers

BONUS COMIC:

Ivan Ehlers

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