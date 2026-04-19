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Sunday Taquitos #24: One Pissed Pope (Plus Bonus Taquito!)
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From the Kitchen to the Octagon: One L.A. Chef’s Journey Into the World of Mixed Martial Arts
Chef Walther Adrianzen survived a diabetic coma. He then lost more than 30 lbs. and fought in his first mixed martial arts match.
You Think L.A. Smog is Bad Now? Let’s Set the Record Straight
“I remember my eyes stinging and my lungs burning [from smog]," UCLA environmental law professor Ann Carlson writes in ‘Smog and Sunshine.'
Daily Memo: ICE Arrests Plaintiff of Federal Lawsuit Challenging ICE Raids
A second ICE-custody death has also been reported this week, while acting ICE Director Todd Lyons has submitted his resignation and will leave the agency after the end of May.
The 4/20 Guide to Underground Parties and Events in L.A.
A free music festival, a record shop pop-up, and other underground ways to celebrate 4/20 cannabis culture in 2026!
Fourth Round of TACO MADNESS Voting Is Now Open! Meet the ‘Sabrocho!’
Here are this year’s contenders.
Weekend Eats: There’s a New Texas Breakfast Taco In Town
Plus, we got the first look on Estrano's 4/20 menu pop-up!