Culture
Sunday Taquitos #21: Trump’s Other Gas Problem
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
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All Elite Wrestling Lets Its Wrestlers Speak Freely – And The Fans (And Business) Are Responding
“Fuck ICE” chants, speaking up against the genocide in Gaza, a deathmatch with glass, barbed wire, and an exploding table. Welcome to the AEW.
L.A. TACO’s Protest Survival Guide
Here is a guide of protest essentials for new and seasoned protestors, including a breakdown of important rights to remember.
14th Death In ICE Custody This Year: Man Dies at Adelanto ICE Processing Center On Wednesday Night
A man in custody at Adelanto died in his bunk after experiencing difficulty breathing and overheating according to detainees. Officials told his family he died at a nearby hospital.
Weekend Eats: Sinaloan Tacos De Sesos Storm South Gate
Elsewhere, Yama Sushi Marketplace has classes on sushi making, sake, and soy sauce, for only $15.
Daily Memo: ICE Is Ramping Up Operations With New Vehicles and Coachella Valley Is Being Targeted This Week
From Tuesday through today, L.A. TACO has confirmed at least 23 people have been taken by ICE.
The Highs and Lows of BIG SLEEPS, Legendary Pico-Union Graffiti Artist Turned Kidney Disease Activist
Los Angeles artist David Cavazos, aka “BIG SLEEPS,” faces a battle of kidney disease after overcoming the trials and tribulations of street violence, including a gunshot to the femoral artery.