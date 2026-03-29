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Culture

Sunday Taquitos #21: Trump’s Other Gas Problem

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

9:00 AM PDT on March 29, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers

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