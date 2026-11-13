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Tostada with kampachi at El Tigre Silencioso. Photo via El Tigre Silencioso.

EL TIGRE SILENCIOSO @ SECO ~ SILVER LAKE

El Tigre Silencioso, a Baja-inspired restaurant from chef David Castro Hussong in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood, will have a one-night home at Silver Lake’s Seco this Saturday night.

A small menu from Castro Hussong and chef Bernardo Galindo will be served throughout the day, including a chile guero taco served with a stew of smoked fish; a tostada with kampachi chicharrón; braised short rib with white beans and chintextle; and a kumquat ceviche. You can also expect Tequila cocktails and a DJ.

Reservations here, and walk-ins accepted.

The one-night pop-up comes just before Hussong opens Morocha, a restaurant in the Downtown Arts District with scallop aguachiles, oven-baked clams, and rockfish chile relleno tacos. The debut is slated for Thursday, November 19.