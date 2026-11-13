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Try Mexico City’s El Tigre Silencioso Before One of Mexico’s Best Chefs Opens His Arts District Restaurant Next Week

El Tigre chef and owner David Hussong is preparing to debut his own Baja seafood concept in the Arts District next week. But you can try his chiles gueros tacos before everyone else.

10:48 AM PST on November 13, 2026

Tacos chiles gueros at El Tigre Silencioso. Photo via El Tigre El Silencioso.

Welcome to Friday’s Weekend Eats column, featuring some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO. If you're not a member and want to see the full column, join here.

Tostada with kampachi at El Tigre Silencioso. Photo via El Tigre Silencioso.

EL TIGRE SILENCIOSO @ SECO ~ SILVER LAKE

El Tigre Silencioso, a Baja-inspired restaurant from chef David Castro Hussong in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood, will have a one-night home at Silver Lake’s Seco this Saturday night.

A small menu from Castro Hussong and chef Bernardo Galindo will be served throughout the day, including a chile guero taco served with a stew of smoked fish; a tostada with kampachi chicharrón; braised short rib with white beans and chintextle; and a kumquat ceviche. You can also expect Tequila cocktails and a DJ.

Reservations here, and walk-ins accepted.

The one-night pop-up comes just before Hussong opens Morocha, a restaurant in the Downtown Arts District with scallop aguachiles, oven-baked clams, and rockfish chile relleno tacos. The debut is slated for Thursday, November 19.

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