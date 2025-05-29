Trump-haters may suddenly have their own version of Let's Go Brandon, coincidentally in the form of a taco. And naturally, it's funnier, since A) we all know conservatives have no sense of humor and B) it's making the authoritarian ass-head super testy. Cuz we all know conservatives are the true snowflakes.

The term TACO was coined by Robert Armstrong, a columnist for Financial Times, who used it as a tasty acronym for Trump Always Chickens Out, in reference to investors and global leaders' gradual awakening to Trump's strategy of always threatening big tariffs before inevitably backing down.

Cue the memes and the yard signs and the soon-to-be-ubiquitous usage of this taunt that so gets under the orange skin. And soon, the ensuing calamitous backlash by Trump that leaves us all dead or broker, as he yearns to prove he's no shrinking violet and worth a dictator's tunic of his very own.

Anyway ... this all got us wondering. What kind of taco would Trump be?

A large lump of dry old pork on a pre-packaged flour tortilla made in New York City?!

A cholesterol-laden taco bowl filled with nothing but fried chicken grease, limp warm lettuce, stray Blonde hair strands, and a side of sexual predation?

We're pretty sure of certain things. Like a Doritos Loco tortilla would somehow have to be involved, maybe with some rancid McDonald's burger meat and soggy fries inside, and a gold-plated spackle gun dispensing waaaay too much mayonnaise on everything.

Right?

Members, please let us know your Trump taco recipe in our comments.