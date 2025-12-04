Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Wednesday. December 3rd. It’s day 181.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Filmore: On Old Telegraph Rd and Goodenough Rd, around 5:41 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man near the Villa Park Orchard Association building. They returned shortly back to their headquarters in Camarillo.
- Simi Valley: On Cochran St, around 8:16 a.m. HSI vehicles were seen driving around in the area. No kidnappings were reported.
- Fontana: In front of City Hall around 11:00 a.m. Community watch teams verified that Border Patrol agents kidnapped a U.S. citizen. They stated he had his documents in his hand.
- Encinitas: On Quail Gardens and Encinitas around 6:33 a.m. A resident legally documented an ICE vehicle in the area. After noticing he was filming, the agent drove away.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan on Irving and Cesar E Chavez, around 6:23 a.m. ICE agents were seen roaming around the neighborhood on foot. Community watch teams reacted quickly and alerted the community. One watcher was confronted by agents who told him they were impeding. The agents ultimately left.
- San Diego: On Centre and Robinson around 8:00 a.m. A Border Patrol agent was parked in the neighborhood.
- San Diego: On 2735 Broadway, around 8:30 a.m. A resident noted that a federal officer kidnapped someone in the neighborhood.
- National City: At the National City Library on 1401 National City Blvd, around 9:05 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen using the parking lot as a staging area. They were eventually pressured out as community watch members began legally documenting and alerting the surrounding community.
- National City: At Kimball Park on 148 E 12th St, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen using the parking lot near to basketball courts to stage. Community watch members legally documented and alerted the community, pressuring the agents to drive away.
- San Diego: In an undisclosed neighborhood in Logan Heights, around 9:30 a.m. Federal agents were seen questioning people. Angry residents confronted them and berated them. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Oceanside: At the Primo Market on Thunder Dr, around 11:50 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man just outside in the parking lot.
- Chula Vista: On Broadway, around 12:30 p.m. An ICE scout was seen driving in the neighborhood.
- San Diego: In Mira Mesa at Hickman Elementary School on 10850 Montongo St. A Border Patrol agent was seen walking in the neighborhood around the school. No kidnappings were reported.
- San Diego: Near Lincoln High School on 4777 Imperial Ave around 4:40 p.m. An ERO agent was seen chasing after a man near the high school. No kidnappings were reported.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Superior Courthouse on Haven and Foothill around 8:27 a.m. Community watch teams verified that an ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot. No kidnappings have been reported.
- Baldwin Park: At the Target on Francisquito and Baldwin Park, around 9:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents were questioning and racially profiling people in the parking lot. They eventually took a man outside of a Raising Canes. They later returned to the same location and kidnapped a man at the bus stop and left his bike behind. An agent made a comment to a community watcher asking him to “take his bike.”
- Baldwin Park: At the Home Depot on 3200 Puente Ave, around 9:50 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man and other people. No one was reported kidnapped.
- Baldwin Park: A U.S. Citizen was briefly detained and questioned while working at a residential construction site.
- Long Beach/Signal Hill: At the Home Depot on Cherry and Willow, around 9:52 a.m. Community watch teams verified that a known ICE vehicle drove by momentarily.
- La Puente: On Hacienda and Glendora, around 10:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents tackled a man to the ground just outside of a Doublz restaurant and took him away.
- La Puente: At the Don Chilaquiles food stand on Amar and Sunset, around 10:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped the entire staff. An agent was seen taking the business’s cash box.
- West Covina: At the West Covina City Hall on 1444 Garvey Ave, around 12:45 p.m. Border Patrol agents used the parking lot to process the individuals they kidnapped earlier in the San Gabriel Valley.
- Los Angeles: In Chinatown on College and Hill, around 7:58 a.m. A GS4 agent was documented as he stepped out of a DHS transit van.
- Lynwood: Near Lindbergh and Josephine around 2:47 p.m. An ICE scout was seen driving around the neighborhood.
- Maywood: On Slauson and Fishburn, around 2:54 p.m. A known CBP vehicle seen from Terminal Island was scouting the neighborhood.