Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: Feds Detain U.S. Citizens and Take Street Vendor’s Cash Box

Federal immigration raids are escalating in intensity, with more people being profiled and taken without due process.

6:22 PM PST on December 3, 2025

1Comments

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday. December 3rd. It’s day 181.

TODAY’S RAIDS

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

L.A. City Council Rejects Proposal To Limit LAPD’s Use of Tear Gas and ’40mm Foam Launchers’

Prior to June 8, the LAPD had not used tear gas in crowd-control settings in almost 50 years, an LAPD spokesperson told L.A. TACO.

December 3, 2025
ICE

Update: Border Patrol Agents Raid Huntington Park Home Depot, As Fleeing Man Is Struck By Vehicle

“I denounce the Trump Domestic Terrorism Campaign that continues to target law-abiding residents in Huntington Park and across the nation,” said Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores. “I have faith that those who choose to violate human rights and constitutional rights will be held accountable for their crimes. Not to mince words . . . FUCK TRUMP and FUCK ICE.”

December 3, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

Daily Memo: Border Patrol Is Back, Targeting Southeast Los Angeles and Ripping Parents From Their Children

Border Patrol Is Back after their week-long hiatus, targeting Southeast Los Angeles and other areas, ripping parents from children, chasing workers and almost killing one, arresting a U.S. citizen, and targeting street vendors again.

December 2, 2025
Culture

‘If We Don’t Laugh, We’ll Cry’: Meet the Indigenous Activists Behind L.A.’s Chapter House

In 2020, executive director and environmentalist Emma Robbins founded The Chapter House, now home to an annual drag show, Indigenous art galleries, and improv comedy events.

December 2, 2025
Art

Who’s Running the Streets In L.A.’s Graffiti World Right Now?

Here is some standout work from L.A.'s great graffiti artists from November 2025.

December 2, 2025
ICE

31 Non-Profit Organizations Supporting Immigrants Right Now

Working hard to defend the rights, dignity, and well-being of immigrants, refugees, and the undocumented, they need our help more than ever right now. Note: We will update this guide as we verify more non-profits doing the good work out there.

December 2, 2025
See all posts