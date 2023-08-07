Skip to Content
At Smorgasburg’s Weekly New Cocktail Bar, You Can Down Rare Mezcal and Zero-Proof Micheladas

Smorgasbar will bring the same Smorgasburg energy to a bar concept, only stripped down. Perfect for those of us who'd rather make the most out of a weekday with a happy hour-like session. Check out the full cocktail and rare mezcal selection to come.

4:16 PM PDT on August 7, 2023

    If you are one of the many who can't get out on a Sunday afternoon to eat and drink through your favorite Smorgasburg L.A. vendors, the organizers of the weekly Sunday food festival is trying a new concept at a different time slot:

    Smorgasbar will bring the same Smorgasburg energy to the world of drink, every Thursday and Friday from 4 to 10 PM, this week through August 31st.

    It's a perfect, stripped-down version for those of us who'd rather make the most out of a weekday over a happy hour-esque session. It takes place at a brick-and-mortar location inside the usual space where Sunday's event takes place and will begin by offering premium cocktails for $12 a pop.

    "I really want to create a space for people working in the area to come and grab a good drink, get some good food, and catch a good vibe after work," says Fernando Lopez, co-owner of Guelaguetza and the Head Curator of the bar.

    Bricia Lopez, his sister and co-owner of Guelaguetza, is in charge of curating the mezcal selectionm which will include Gusto Historico's Ensamble, La Locura's Tobasiche, Real Minero's Espadín Largo, and Tosba's Pechuga.

    "Mezcal has been in the spotlight a lot these days, but the bottles we will be pouring will be focused on highlighting brands that taste delicious and are Oaxacan-owned," Bricia says. "They've been my favorites for years.”

    The $12 cocktail menu will feature margaritas (with mezcal or tequila), spicy guava margaritas, palomas, mules (with mezcal or vodka), tiki-style juice boxes (with dark Rum or tequila), and negronis (with either gin, mezcal, or bourbon).

    Each week will feature a different D.J. and accompanying food pop-up. Catch the next weeks' programming below.

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

