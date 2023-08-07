At Smorgasburg’s Weekly New Cocktail Bar, You Can Down Rare Mezcal and Zero-Proof Micheladas
Smorgasbar will bring the same Smorgasburg energy to a bar concept, only stripped down. Perfect for those of us who'd rather make the most out of a weekday with a happy hour-like session. Check out the full cocktail and rare mezcal selection to come.
