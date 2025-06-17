L.A. TACO has confirmed that the viral video posted today by Union Del Barrio, which show a little girl crying in the backseat of a truck in South Park, has to do with a warrant for a murder investigation.

Despite early reports that claimed federal agents, possibly ICE, detained the little girl, L.A. County's Sheriff Department confirmed it was actually Sheriff's Department deputies.

It sent the following statement to L.A. TACO:

On Monday, June 16th, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Detective Division investigators served a search and arrest warrant in the 900 block of 49th Street in Los Angeles. The warrant was related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Avila was immediately taken into custody, and her child was taken into protective custody by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). She was the sole individual arrested at the location and was transported to a station jail and booked for 32PC, accessory after the fact, related to an ongoing murder investigation.

During the warrant operation, several residents mistakenly believed that the detectives were involved in federal immigration enforcement activities. Some began shouting at deputies on scene, and a small group formed near a DCFS vehicle. A DCFS vehicle was vandalized and sustained damage. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of everyone involved, deputies requested assistance from nearby patrol stations to assist with escorting personnel safely from the area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is aware of the presence and operations of federal law enforcement agencies within our communities. The Department does not enforce civil immigration laws, nor do we ask about an individual’s immigration status when we respond to calls for service. Our focus is to maintain peace, uphold public safety, and protect the rights of all residents.

The law enforcement actions taken today were solely related to an ongoing murder investigation and unrelated to any federal immigration operation.

PSL Los Angeles posted an interview with a neighbor who witnessed the whole thing.

L.A. TACO contacted Ron Gochez, a member of Union Del Barrio who was present at the tense situation and who recorded the video. He tells us that two officers in plain clothes were also present, and their faces were covered. He said they accompanied the sheriffs, which is what confused the residents.

He also confirms that more than 150 Black and brown residents of the intersection came out to attempt to prevent the arrest, and is surprised no one got hurt.

“I hope that raids stop because I fear someone will get hurt soon, and I mean on both sides," he tells L.A. TACO. "There were lots of shoulder bumping and a sheriff officer actually almost got out to square up with a community member but his colleagues stopped him."

He says that moments after that tense situation, just three blocks away, three unmarked vehicles attempted to detain a taquero from a food truck.

"But we all were there and prevented that abduction, and the taquero was able to get away," he said. "All I’m trying to say is Black and brown solidarity cannot be beaten.”