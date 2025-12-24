Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: ICE Kidnaps Parents From San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange County the day before Christmas Eve

Agents in Mecca detained a man inside a grocery store while agents in Fontana kidnapped two people from an apartment complex, among many others.

7:06 PM PST on December 23, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.

Tuesday. December 23rd. It’s day 200.

TODAY’S RAIDS

