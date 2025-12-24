Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.
Tuesday. December 23rd. It’s day 200.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Filmore: Near 4th and B St, around 6:35 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting in the neighborhood. Community watch teams went to legally observe and agents were pressured to leave.
- Mecca: On Lincoln and 64th, around 6:40 a.m. Masked ICE agents pulled over a vehicle to question them. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Mecca: At the El Toro Loco on 91200 Second St. ICE agents were photographed outside in the parking lot and videotaped inside the store pinning a man to the ground who was ultimately taken.
- Santa Barbara: At the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on 4436 Calle Real, around 7:06 a.m. Community watch teams verified that an ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot of the jail. No confirmed kidnappings were reported. They returned to Camarillo around 9:20 a.m.
- Santa Ana: On Main and MacArthur, around 7:49 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man from his vehicle.
- Santa Ana: On Cubbon and Sycamore, around 9:50 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man from his vehicle across the street from a Middle School.
- Fontana: At the Oasis Town Homes on Merrill between Citrus and Catawba, around 8:30 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Community watch teams confirmed that they did kidnap two people. Residents confronted the masked agents demanding warrants for being on private property.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 8:20 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot. No confirmed kidnappings were reported.
- San Bernardino: On Lugo and Baseline, around 9:50 a.m. Roughly five to six masked ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man.
- San Bernardino: On 9th and Sierra, around 9:55 am. A masked ICE agent was seen in the area.
- San Juan Capistrano: On 32852 Valle Rd, around 10:00 a.m. Unmasked Border Patrol agents kidnapped a person from their vehicle.
- San Diego: On Market St off the 805 FWY, around 11:20 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped a man in the area.
