Over the last 10 days I’ve been tracking activity over Southern California as best as I can. HSI, ICE and Border Patrol have been exceedingly active between last Sunday and today, December 23rd, as well as being more violent. ICE agents have been involved in at least three car accidents. I used to report on 80-or-so kidnappings a month when I first started tracking ICE activity months ago. That would soon turn to reporting over one hundred a month.
In the last 10 days alone, there have been at least 141 people kidnapped all over Southern California, including Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and San Diego County. I’ve compiled it by city in alphabetical order below.
Reported kidnappings from December 14th to December 23rd:
Los Angeles County: At least 44 people
Orange County: At least 29
San Bernardino County: At least 26
Ventura County: At least 18
Riverside County: At least 14
San Diego County: At least 6
Santa Barbara County: At least 3
- Antelope Valley: 1
- Arcadia: 2
- Anaheim: 6
- Bloomington: 2
- Carlsbad: 1
- Camarillo: 1
- Carson: 2
- Cathedral City: 1
- Corona: 2
- El Monte: 7
- Fillmore: 10
- Fontana: 3
- Garden Grove: 7
- Harbor City: 1
- Huntington Beach: 3
- Indio: 3
- La Puente: 11
- La Quinta: 3
- Lake Forest: 2
- Lancaster: 3
- Long Beach: 2
- Los Angeles: 2
- Mecca: 2
- Montclair: 1
- Ojai: 2
- Ontario: 1
- Palmdale: 11
- Palm Springs: 2
- Rancho Cucamonga: 5
- Rialto: 1
- Santa Barbara: 3
- San Bernardino: 10
- San Diego: 6
- San Juan Capistrano: 1
- Santa Ana: 7
- South Gate: 1
- Simi Valley: 1
- Stanton: 1
- Temple City: 1
- Thousand Oaks: 4
- Upland: 3
- Ventura: 1
- Westminster: 2
- Wilmington: 1