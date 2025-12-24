Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

At Least 140 People Kidnapped in the 10 Days Leading up to Christmas Eve

The data comes from community watch teams and rapid responders. This is the minimum number we’re able to confirm and doesn’t include all arrests and kidnappings, such as at ICE-Check In appointments, etc.

11:59 AM PST on December 24, 2025

An ICE officer coordinates with other officials during an enforcement operation in San Antonio Feb. 5.

|usicegov

Over the last 10 days I’ve been tracking activity over Southern California as best as I can. HSI, ICE and Border Patrol have been exceedingly active between last Sunday and today, December 23rd, as well as being more violent. ICE agents have been involved in at least three car accidents. I used to report on 80-or-so kidnappings a month when I first started tracking ICE activity months ago. That would soon turn to reporting over one hundred a month.

In the last 10 days alone, there have been at least 141 people kidnapped all over Southern California, including Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and San Diego County. I’ve compiled it by city in alphabetical order below.

Reported kidnappings from December 14th to December 23rd:

Los Angeles County: At least 44 people

Orange County: At least 29

San Bernardino County: At least 26

Ventura County: At least 18

Riverside County: At least 14

San Diego County: At least 6

Santa Barbara County: At least 3

  • Antelope Valley: 1
  • Arcadia: 2 
  • Anaheim: 6
  • Bloomington: 2
  • Carlsbad: 1
  • Camarillo: 1
  • Carson: 2
  • Cathedral City: 1
  • Corona: 2
  • El Monte: 7
  • Fillmore: 10
  • Fontana: 3
  • Garden Grove: 7
  • Harbor City: 1
  • Huntington Beach: 3
  • Indio: 3
  • La Puente: 11
  • La Quinta: 3
  • Lake Forest: 2
  • Lancaster: 3
  • Long Beach: 2
  • Los Angeles: 2
  • Mecca: 2
  • Montclair: 1
  • Ojai: 2
  • Ontario: 1
  • Palmdale: 11
  • Palm Springs: 2
  • Rancho Cucamonga: 5
  • Rialto: 1
  • Santa Barbara: 3
  • San Bernardino: 10
  • San Diego: 6
  • San Juan Capistrano: 1
  • Santa Ana: 7
  • South Gate: 1
  • Simi Valley: 1
  • Stanton: 1
  • Temple City: 1
  • Thousand Oaks: 4
  • Upland: 3
  • Ventura: 1
  • Westminster: 2
  • Wilmington: 1

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Kidnaps Parents From San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange County the day before Christmas Eve

Agents in Mecca detained a man inside a grocery store while agents in Fontana kidnapped two people from an apartment complex, among many others.

December 23, 2025
Food

Corn Husk Prices Keep Climbing, But Who Profits?

L.A.'s tamaleros say this holiday season Is pricier than ever. ICE raids, inflation, and tariffs are also cutting demand.

December 23, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

ICE

The First National Website Dedicated To Documenting ICE License Plates Is Here

“Something like the plate tracker helps to encourage and promote legal transparency and legal accountability, especially when they're going around, switching plates, trying to hide, trying to be undetectable,” said Sherman Austin.

December 23, 2025
Food

L.A. TACO’s Most-Read Food Stories of 2025

These were L.A. TACO's most-read food features of the year.

December 23, 2025
Mexico

As the World Cup Nears, Bodies Pile Up in Guadalajara 

Authorities are currently investigating human remains found in nearly 500 bags spread across nearly two dozen clandestine grave sites.

December 23, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: San Bernardino ICE Raid Ends in Another Car Crash

ICE once again focused its operations in the Inland Empire with a particular focus on San Bernardino. Other communities outside Los Angeles were also targeted.

December 22, 2025
See all posts