Over the last 10 days I’ve been tracking activity over Southern California as best as I can. HSI, ICE and Border Patrol have been exceedingly active between last Sunday and today, December 23rd, as well as being more violent. ICE agents have been involved in at least three car accidents. I used to report on 80-or-so kidnappings a month when I first started tracking ICE activity months ago. That would soon turn to reporting over one hundred a month.

In the last 10 days alone, there have been at least 141 people kidnapped all over Southern California, including Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and San Diego County. I’ve compiled it by city in alphabetical order below.

Reported kidnappings from December 14th to December 23rd:

Los Angeles County: At least 44 people

Orange County: At least 29

San Bernardino County: At least 26

Ventura County: At least 18

Riverside County: At least 14

San Diego County: At least 6

Santa Barbara County: At least 3