Los Angeles enjoys no lack of terrains and vistas to choose from when heading out for a run, making it no surprise that over 100 running clubs operate across L.A., catering to runners and walkers of different paces and varied goals.

Despite an overwhelming amount of running clubs to choose from, joining one doesn’t require much more than lacing up your shoes and showing up, whether it’s a veteran club founded over a decade ago, or one just a few years in the making.

You’ll find that age and skill-level range are immensely diverse, along with a community that isn’t solely interested in running, but also shows up to forge connections and make the sport a little less lonely.

With so many clubs in existence, and more popping up, there’s one bound to cater to your niche interests, be they food, community service, or social justice. Here are eleven running clubs ready to share your passions—or at the very least, a few tough miles pounding the pavement, throughout Los Angeles.

Photo via @boyleheightsbridgerunners/Instagram.

Boyle Heights Bridge Runners ~ Boyle Heights

“It starts with one run,“ says the website for The Boyle Heights Bridge Runners club, which first gathered on a summer night over ten years ago. Since 2013, the group has offered locals the space to socialize and stay active without the need to leave their community.

Like most clubs, the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners encourages and welcomes participants of all skill levels to join, offering two run options: a three-mile route and a two-mile route for those just starting out. The club meets at Mariachi Plaza every Wednesday and treks across the 6th Street bridge as part of their mapped route.

Meets Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m. at Mariachi Plaza, 1831 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90033

Photo courtesy of @eastside_traffic/Instagram.

Eastside Traffic ~ Whittier

The Eastside Traffic crew has made it their mission to make track runs anything but boring.

Its weekly meetings at Liberty Community Plaza combine “challenging tempo runs with camaraderie.” Led by founder Eddie Bernal, the group is full of diverse runners looking to focus on building stamina, taking in their suburban surroundings, and offering mutual encouragement to one another.

While the track meets are a central part of Eastside Traffic, they also do trail runs and take on routes that allow them to venture out to local parks and neighborhood streets. To become a part of this community all you have to do is show up.

Meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Community Plaza, 14181 Telegraph Rd. Whittier, CA 90604

Photo courtesy of @goodtimerunners/Instagram.

Good Time Runners ~ South East L.A.

If you are looking for extra motivation to get out and join a club, Good Time Runners might be a group to consider. First, you’ll pick the mileage that works best for you. All paces are welcomed and accommodated by offering a few alternative routes that range about 2-5 miles per run.

Then, when the running part is over, you pick up a beer. Or if coffee is a better motivator, join the cafecito long runs on weekends. The club primarily operates in South East L.A. but alternates between breweries and coffee shops, so you’ll have the opportunity to test out many routes and beers.

Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m., see @goodtimerunners for each week’s location meetup

Photo courtesy of @huntingtonparkrunclub/Instagram.

Huntington Park Run Club ~ Huntington Park

A part-time activist group in addition to a running club, the Huntington Park Run Club has stepped up to protect the immigrant community of South East L.A. while logging their miles. In the past few months, the club has been monitoring the streets for immigration agents and collecting funds to assist those affected by the ongoing ICE raids.

The group meets three times a week. They welcome participants of all skill levels and even offer varied programming, from shorter walks to longer, paced runs, and even interval programs for those looking to build resistance.

Meets Wednesdays 6:15 p.m. at ArtSpace HP, Saturdays 7 a.m. at Cruzita’s Deli & Cafe, Sundays 6:30 a.m. at Hollydale Park

Photo courtesy of @keepitrunhundred/Instagram.

Keep It Run Hundred ~ Inglewood/Culver City

Keep It Run Hundred really means it when it says it is an inclusive club. It welcomes all individuals equally, be they a “first-time runner or a seasoned athlete.” There are two groups that take part in these runs: the walkers/joggers take off first and the runners follow, allowing most participants to end around the same time and avoid leaving those with slower paces entirely behind.

The founder makes a great effort to welcome and greet participants at every meet and makes time for a short safety prayer before each run (which you are always welcome to forgo). The nights end in dancing and an open space for any community announcements or asks.

Meets Tuesdays 7 p.m. at Veterans Park, Culver City and Thursdays 7 p.m. at Sip & Sonder Storefront, Inglewood

Photo courtesy of @littletokyorunclub/Instagram.

Little Tokyo Run Club ~ Little Tokyo

The Little Tokyo Run Club invites you to “come for the jog, stay for the vibe.” The goal of the club is not only to empower runners through movement, but also to present them the opportunity to connect with the culture and community that makes L.A. so unique and historic.

LTRC has three scheduled meet ups a week: “Thursday Night Miles,” “Saturday Push,” or “Slow Sundays,” which have different call times, providing an opportunity to fit at least one meet into your schedule. Aside from offering runs in the heart of Little Tokyo, it encourages post-run hangs over ice-cold drinks.

Meets Thursdays 6:30 p.m., Boxx Coffee, Los Angeles, Saturdays 7:00 a.m., San Pascual Stables, Pasadena, and Sundays 9:00 a.m., Boxx Coffee, Los Angeles

Photo via @running.mamis/Instagram.

Running Mamis

Running Mamis started as a runners group for mothers, but since its inception in 2018, it has grown into an intergenerational safe space for women looking to run and train alongside each other.

The goal of the group was to find a solution to the safety concerns women face while running outdoors. Now the club welcomes all women motivated to move and helps prepare participants of all skill levels to run marathons.

During the L.A. Marathon training season, the group meets weekly; during the off-season, the group will meet bi-monthly.

See @running.mamis for each week’s location meetup and time

Photo courtesy of @skidrowrunningclub/Instagram.

Skid Row Running Club ~ DTLA

Running five miles through Skid Row twice a week may seem like an unusual choice. To Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchel, and the rest of the Skid Row Running Club, it's a reminder that running has the power to uplift a community often overlooked in L.A.

The Skid Row Running Club was founded in 2012 to provide a support system for participants overcoming substance abuse, addiction, and homelessness. The group consists of Midnight Mission residents but welcomes participants of any background looking to make a connection through the sport.

Meets Mondays and Thursdays 6 a.m. at Midnight Mission, 601 San Pedro St. Los Angeles, CA 90014

Photo courtesy of @slowrunnersla/Instagram.

Slow Runners Club ~ Echo Park/Highland Park

As the name suggests, the Slow Runners Club is dedicated to slow runners. If you’re looking to start out slow, with low mileage, or among a smaller, more intimate group, this might be the club for you. Plus, the club offers meet-ups outside of running, so participants can socialize.

Wednesdays meets are only one-mile runs (or walks) in the evenings, and Sunday meets are three-mile runs in the mornings. It's the perfect low-stakes club focused on movement above record-setting.

For start times and meet locations see @slowrunnersla

Photo courtesy of South Central Run Club.

South Central Run Club ~ South Central

Running is political. That’s why the South Central Run Club identifies itself as a decolonial run club that aims to foster wellness in the hood through movement and education. Since its inception in 2018, the club has worked to reclaim space in the city by leading runs across South Central, focused on achieving personal satisfaction and community building.

Besides its regularly scheduled runs, the club is also known to throw special events like an annual South Central 5K, a Hood Beer Run, and “Ghetto Running Day.” The club is open to all races, genders, and abilities, and offers a few route/distance options.

Meets Thursdays at 6:45 p.m. and Sundays at 7:00 a.m., see @southcentral.run for location details

Photo courtesy of @westillsprintclub/Instagram.

We Still Sprint Club ~ Culver City

No one said long-distance running was the only way to get those steps in. At the We Still Sprint Club, participants focus on sprinting and body weight exercises. Since its start in 2024, the club has managed to find a way to make hill sprints sound fun, mixing joy and pain into their early morning runs. Rather than measuring in distance, the group goes by sets of sprints.

The group primarily completes their weekly sets at the Culver City Stairs but has been known to take on new challenges like Eldred Street and the Hollywood Bowl stairs.

Meets Saturdays 8:30 a.m.- 10 a.m., see @westillsprintclub for specific location