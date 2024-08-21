Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Video

Watch Evil Cooks and Estrano ‘Make Noise’ and Set Shit on Fire In This New Show On Indie L.A. Chefs

What do a pyromaniac heavy metal taquero, a powerviolence-fueled gonzo chef, and a Zapotec master of backyard Oaxacan cuisine have in common? We're glad you asked.

10:08 AM PDT on August 21, 2024

Alex Garcia of Evil Cooks using a flamethrower to light his trompo of octopus

Evil Cooks chef Alex Garcia and his kitchen tools. Photo via PBS.

If we could design an ideal show on the vitality of L.A.'s food scene, it would be a little like our website.

It may feature gratuitous shots of Evil Cooks chef Alex Garcia setting a giant trompo of octopi arms on fire with a flamethrower of Ramstein-ian proportions. It would involve Estrano chef Diego Argoti in stunner shades and a Cheech and Chong shirt, talking about his penchant for making noise. It would definitely have Nigerian chef Tolu ‘Eros’ Erogbogbo giving a cryptic welcome and not be afraid of throwing a Zapotec abuela who has come from Mercado Tlacolula to a Mid-City backyard into the whole punky, funky estofado.

In other words, it would look a lot like Rebel Kitchens Southern California, the new documentary food series produced by PBS and Life & Thyme.

Its stated mission, according to a press release, is to "document global food culture, follows the chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing what it means to run a restaurant... innovators experimenting with new culinary experiences from food pop-ups to backyard dining halls."

In other words, the kinds of places we love in and around L.A. There will be five episodes, which will stream for free in an early special release this Thursday, August 22 on PBS and its app. New episodes will drop every Thursday on PBS' YouTube channel. The episodes begin broadcasting on television starting Sept. 24.

Each episode will focus on a different chef, including Ile Bistro's Erogbogbo, Korean chef Jihee Kim of Chinatown's modern Korean concept Perilla, metal stalwarts Alex and Elvia Garcia of Evil Cooks, Estraño's Argoti, and the aforementioned backyard Oaxacan chef, Doña Tenchita. It's like the pages of L.A. TACO come to life. Kinda. Sorta.

Anyway, take a look at the trailer and tune in if you like what you see!

Share the taco:

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Carthay

L.A.’s Best All-Day Turkish Breakfast Is Built For Lingering For Hours at Mid-City’s Alchemist Cafe

The spot currently serves the best Turkish breakfast spread we’ve seen in Los Angeles, Tuesdays through Sundays, regardless of the hour, like an Ottoman Norm’s. The spread includes Tulum cheese, muhammara, homemade 'nutella,' fresh bread, and potent black tea.

August 20, 2024
Sports

Meet One of the Organizers Behind The Dodgers’ Salvadoran Heritage Night and Their Nonprofit Bringing Futbol Supplies to Central America

AFJA, Academia de Fútbol Juvenil Amatense, is an L.A.-based nonprofit that donates sporting goods to Central American youth and places an emphasis on athletic excellence. They've co-hosted Salvadoran heritage nights with The Dodgers, Angels, and Galaxy.

August 20, 2024
Taco Members Only

What To Eat This Weekend In L.A.: A Palestinian Woman-Owned Knafeh Cart in DTLA, Crimean Dumplings, and Guatemalan Revolcado

Plus a cultural festival in Watts with bubble waffles, chile relleno tortas, fried chicken, and ribs. And a spot to try a banh mi egg roll!

August 16, 2024
See all posts