We want to keep everyone safe who is going out to protest at a No Kings rally tomorrow and for future protests.

Here's L.A. TACO's survival guide to protests, including critical numbers and safety equipment you may need:

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

Write these numbers in permanent marker on multiple places on your body!

L.A. Jail Support: 424-610-3020

O.C. Jail Support: 714-805-6053

WHAT TO BRING

Face coverings At the very least, a face mask or keffiyeh will offer some protection from lingering tear gas or pepper spray in the air. More coverage is ideal, especially if you plan to be in the very front; a face shield or a full-face respirator works best. However, these may obstruct the use of goggles, which can be more effective against getting pepper-sprayed directly. You can opt for a half-face respirator to wear with goggles. Weigh out your options.

Over-the-ear muffs You might encounter flash-bangs and fireworks that local law enforcement shoot into crowds. These muffs are great to keep on hand for when that occurs. You can also use in-ear earplugs; again, weigh out your options depending on what you use to shield against pepper-spray and teargas.

Helmets/goggles Consider wearing a helmet to protect your dome if you're knocked down, if objects are being thrown at police, or police are shooting "less-lethals." Local law enforcement often use "less-than-lethal" projectiles against crowds. Some of these munitions are meant to be bounced off the ground to hit less sensitive areas while others can be fired directly at people. Recently, we've seen an increase in people being shot in the eyes and face during protests. Goggles should be shatterproof and able to withstand high-velocity impacts.

Pants and long sleeves To make sure you're covered against any tear gas or pepper spray that may get on your arms. Bring extras!

Water Stay hydrated.

Comfortable shoes You're going to be marching and walking around!

Chargers Portable and regular!

Backpack We recommend you remove the handle loop on the back if your backpack has one. Draw-string bags are best!

Stickers and fliers You can pass these out to make new connections with people, especially if going alone!

Cash For emergencies or for transit

Prescription medications Don't forget any daily medication you need!

Basic first aid Bandages, gauze, and alcohol wipes

Sunscreen Protect your skin!

Snacks Depending on how long you march, you'll want to stay energized and fed! Burnout can happen quickly in the heat; be ready.



WHAT NOT TO BRING

Contact lenses Tear gas is a powder and can get caught behind the lens. Leave them at home!

Weapons You're here to use your voice. If you're detained with a weapon, you will catches charges.

Alcohol/illegal substances If detained, don't get extra charges.

Personal devices Opt for another phone. If you bring your personal phone, deactivate biometrics, have a strong password, and deactivate location services.



Photo by Izzy Ramirez for L.A. TACO.

WHAT TO DO IF EXPOSED TO TEAR GAS

When exposed, do not touch your face.

Walk quickly to fresh air and immediately call for a medic if one is available.

If you were wearing any masks, remove them slowly and away from your face. Be careful not to let any lingering powder get into your hair.

Flush the eyes out with saline and water for 10-20 minutes.

We recommend washing the hair and face with baby shampoo, mild soap, or even Dawn dish soap to break down the chemical powders to wash away from your skin. Avoid the eyes!

Be careful when removing any contaminated shirts; you can re-contaminate your face. Wash contaminated shirts separately!

WHAT TO DO IF PEPPER SPRAYED

Do not touch your face—you will rub the oil on your hands and into your skin.

Walk towards the back and immediately call for a medic if they're available.

Remove any contaminated clothing or masks. Wash clothes separately when you get home!

Do not use milk.

Wash your eyes out with saline and water.

Wash the face and hair several times with baby shampoo or Dawn dish soap, avoiding the eyes.

KNOW AND REMEMBER YOUR RIGHTS

It is your First Amendment right to protest.

It is your First Amendment right to peacefully assemble.

It is your First Amendment right to record law enforcement. California Penal Code 148(g)

It is your Fourth Amendment right to not consent to unreasonable searches.

It is your Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, and your Sixth Amendment right to legal counsel if arrested.

For more information, check out this protest preparation guide co-published with Local News Pasadena.