We held our Taquero Super Torneo tournament on Saturday, May 23, and we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout, experience, and tournament. Eight of our favorite L.A. taquerias came out to compete in a 3-vs-3 tournament, with only one crowned the winner of the tournament.

Borreguitas won in dramatic fashion with back-to-back goals in the dying seconds of the final game. Their prize included bragging rights and tickets to the LAFC game on Sunday, May 24. It was a stunning victory to celebrate, especially considering how far the vegan taqueria made it last month in our online TACO MADNESS tournament.

This tournament couldn’t have been possible without the help of our friends at Where Is Football and Midcity Mercado. WIF helped us craft the idea from the early concept phase to the day's celebration, and also called on the assistance of a diverse team of fútbol-obsessed creatives.

Midcity Mercado provided the space, the footwear through their connections with Nike, and included our merch booth as part of their monthly mercado marketplace of local vendors.

Photo via Carlos Mezquita Jr

Photo via Carlos Mezquita Jr

Photo via Carlos Mezquita Jr

Photo via oskr.visualss

We want to thank the taquerias who competed in the Torneo:

Borreguitas

Carnitas Los Gabrieles

Chuy’s Tacos Dorados

Macheen

Mariscos Maria’s Restaurant

Taqueria Frontera

Tire Shop Taqueria

Tijuanero

Photo via Ivan Fernandez

Photo via Ivan Fernandez

Photo via Ivan Fernandez

We also want to thank the following people:

Dro Barlo, Arcangel Nick, Noeffort Radio, and David Maxwell for providing the music before, during, and after the event.

Thanks to Luis Galilei, aka Inca Papi, for providing live commentary during the game, El Fin and Hood Baby for creating custom Taquero Super Torneo shirts and hats (respectively).

Finally, thank you to everyone who attended, and to everyone who donated to CHIRLA and Midcity Mercado.

Photo via Ivan Fernandez

Photo via Yasmina Photo via Yasmina Photo via Yasmina

Photo via Ivan Fernandez

Photo via Yasmina Photo via Yasmina

Photo via Ivan Fernandez