Where To Eat This Weekend: Oaxacan Pollo Asado, Turkish Shawarma, Diwali Parties, and Tokyo Fried Chicken in DTLA
A new carnitas contender in East L.A. is claiming to be "the best in Los Angeles" Plus, Monterey Park's famed Tokyo Fried Chicken opens a location in downtown L.A. to serve their juicy, ponzu-slathered fried chicken and Southern-meets-Japanese side dishes.
Carnitas Los Cuñaos is serving Michoácan-style carnitas in East L.A., available in tacos with a pickled jalapeno, in tortas, and by the pound, with cuts like cuero, costillas, and buche. The business calls its product the "best carnitas in L.A. and its surroundings."
4032 E. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023
Oaxacan-style Asadero Perron is setting up on Vermont Avenue in Hollywood, serving a simple menu of charcoal-grilled, butterflied pollo asado and the occasional appearance of ribs. The business' tagline echos a familiar sentiment in these parts: "La vida es un riesgo carnal, no fracases antes del intento,date una oprtunidad" (Life is a risk, dog, don't fail before trying, take a chance").
On the heels of last week's news that there's an Egyptian feteer specialist in OC, we're happy to stumble upon Amir Edward's The Original Hawowoshi food truck, which derives from his backyard pop-up of the same name. Here you'll find feteer with toppings like basturma, cheese, and sujuk sausage, along with traditional and spicy hawawshi, the Egyptian specialty of pita stuffed with minced meat, peppers, onions, and herbs. Open Tues through Sun.
Munchurya Mediterranean is a new Turkish-owned shawarma truck posting up in Venice every day. The bright orange truck's menu include chicken shawarma, kofte, and beef kabob, available in wraps or with pita, along with bowls with your choice of meat and the option of fries. There's also baklava for dessert and the yogurt-based ayran to drink.
910 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291
Parmizza is now open in Culver City with chef Martin Heierling in command of a concept that unites the Italian phenomenon of pizza with the Italian-American phenomenon of parmigiana-ing stuff. Antipasti include octopus carpaccio, rigatoni a la vodka, and tuna tartare bites on crispy cauliflower. Parmizzas, described by press reps as "a crispy, golden brown schnitzel base of chicken, veal, pork or cauliflower, embellished with classic or whimsical pizza toppings," include 'The Uber' with golden chicken, bacon, parmesan crisps, an egg served sunny side up, black pepper, and pecorino, and the 'Hot Handsome Devil' with spiced pork, mozzarella, ricotta, jalapeño, garlic, and onion.
Tokyo Fried Chicken, which serves one of our favorite fried chickens in L.A., has opened a new location in Downtown L.A. Its Monterey Park location is currently, temporarily closed, so go check it out in DTLA.
Diwali will also be celebrated at chef Sujan Sarkar's Baar Baar in Downtown L.A. this Sunday, with a five-course dinner priced at $75 and bookable on OpenTable. In addition, Fullerton's Michelin-recognized Khan Saab will offer Diwali specialties this Saturday and Sunday, including a deconstructed samosa chaat, mushroom korma, and North Indian hara bara kabob.
