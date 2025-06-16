Skip to Content
Photo Essay

These Photos Capture How Police Escalated Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ Protest Into Violence in DTLA

"The police violence was totally unprovoked and has been the worst I've ever seen it in all my years of covering protesting," said photographer Kemal Cilenigr, who documented the day's shift from peaceful to besieged.

10:41 AM PDT on June 16, 2025

A woman is held as she chokes on tear gas in Downtown L.A.

A woman chokes on tear gas fumes in Downtown L.A., June 14, 2025. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO

By all accounts from we've seen from people on the ground, including on live broadcasts on corporate media, Saturday's "No Kings" protest started peacefully in Downtown Los Angeles and ended with violence spurred by authorities.

An estimated 200,000 participants were there, which included Angeleno families, children, seniors, and activists expressing their feelings with creative signs, performance art, dancing, and occasional costumes, all rallying against the Trump's administration's efforts to deport our families, neighbors, and friends.

Photographer Kemal Cilengir was at the protests to document a palpable, horrifying shift in the day's energy, telling L.A. TACO, "The police violence was totally unprovoked and has been the worst I've ever seen in all my years of covering protesting."

Here are a handful of Cilengir's photos from Saturday afternoon, showing both the peaceful energy of the protests, and the sudden flip to a crowd coming under what felt like an attack from law enforcement later in the afternoon.

A person holds a cardboard sign that says "LA MELTS ICE"
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A crowd sits atop a sculture at LA's Pershing Square while an orange sign is upheld saying "Brown and Proud"
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A crowd of protestors in Downtown LA, with one U.S. flag waving in front of tall buildings
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A crowd sits atop a wall in front of an US flag, while protestors and children stand by the curb below
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
Protestors dancing in the streets
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
Two uniformed soldiers stand with a pillar in between that says FUCK ICE, with the ICE crossed out
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
Protestors yelling, with an American flag behind them
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
Police line up facing protestors in Downtown LA
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
Police deploying smoke and tear gas in Downtown LA
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A protestor on his knees holding a US flag and a protest sign as others stand behind him
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
People engulfed in smoke as a crowd stands by on the side in Downtown LA
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
People holding umbrellas as defense against less lethal weapons being deployed against them in a protest
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
Protestors running over and in between hedges as smoke engulfs the right side of the photo where other protestors are standing
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A man has his eyes sprayed with water, to relieve the effects of encountering tear gas
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A protestor in an LA hat with a bloody knee sits on a stoop holding a water bottle and gazing downwards
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A woman chokes on tear gas as someone holds her, other protestors on her side holding their eyes
Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
A woman chokes on tear gas fumes in Downtown L.A., June 14, 2025. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO
Kemal Cilengir

I document Los Angeles. I walk the streets religiously trying to expose every alley, avenue, and crack the sidewalks have to offer.

