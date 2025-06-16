These Photos Capture How Police Escalated Saturday’s ‘No Kings’ Protest Into Violence in DTLA
"The police violence was totally unprovoked and has been the worst I've ever seen it in all my years of covering protesting," said photographer Kemal Cilenigr, who documented the day's shift from peaceful to besieged.
By all accounts from we've seen from people on the ground, including on live broadcasts on corporate media, Saturday's "No Kings" protest started peacefully in Downtown Los Angeles and ended with violence spurred by authorities.
An estimated 200,000 participants were there, which included Angeleno families, children, seniors, and activists expressing their feelings with creative signs, performance art, dancing, and occasional costumes, all rallying against the Trump's administration's efforts to deport our families, neighbors, and friends.
Photographer Kemal Cilengir was at the protests to document a palpable, horrifying shift in the day's energy, telling L.A. TACO, "The police violence was totally unprovoked and has been the worst I've ever seen in all my years of covering protesting."
Here are a handful of Cilengir's photos from Saturday afternoon, showing both the peaceful energy of the protests, and the sudden flip to a crowd coming under what felt like an attack from law enforcement later in the afternoon.
Suspicion is falling on management, despite its formal denial that employees knew anything about it. "“Who let them in? That’s what we want to know,” said a vendor. “They have speakers; they could have alerted people,” said one vendor.
At the moment of Padilla’s arrest, he was no longer a sitting senator, or citizen of this country, he became just another Mexican. Trump is primed to lose the Battle for Los Angeles, not because he lacks resources or loyal followers, but because he doesn't even understand the battlefield itself.
Known as Computer Vision Dazzle, or CV Dazzle, this abstract style of makeup was created by artist and researcher Adam Harvey for his 2010 master's thesis at NYU. While traditional camo is designed as a disruptive pattern meant to hide the wearer from the human eye, CV Dazzle was created to break machine vision systems. The name comes from “Dazzle,” a type of camouflage on battleships in WWI and WWII that used complex patterns of contrasting geometric shapes to make it difficult for enemies to determine their speed and distance.