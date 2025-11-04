Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Music

On His New Album “CAOS,” Miguel Mixes His Mexican Heritage With His R&B Roots

"Every version of the industry is a reflection of culture ... Every artist has to adjust to the times,” Miguel told the crowd at the intimate listening party for his new release.

10:33 AM PST on November 4, 2025

a man wearing a hat smiles as he is tattooed

Miguel grins as he gets a fresh tattoo. Photo by Michael Blackshire for L.A. TACO.

It was bleeding red everywhere during the October 23rd album listening event for "CAOS," the fifth studio album by L.A. artist Miguel.

The album reflects more of Miguel's Mexican roots, evident through song titles such as "El Pleito" and "Perderme," and various song lyrics sung in Spanish.

A man is in the center of a circle of people in a red-lit room
Miguel's listening event was intimate and shared with just a small crowd of fans. Photo by Michael Blackshire for L.A. TACO.

Early in his career, Miguel was mainly focused on R&B, without incorporating his diverse roots. The song “Destinado a Morir (Enter.lewd)” from Miguel’s third album, "Wild Heart," was the first showcase of him employing Spanish lyrics in his songs.

The artist would continue this trajectory with 'Caramelo Duo,' a song with Kali Uchis on his fourth album, "War and Leisure," as well as the Spanish language EP "Te Lo Dije" in 2019.

A man in a suit levitates slightly above sand
Miguel's past album covers are drastically different from the artwork featured in CAOS. Photo courtesy of Miguel/YouTube.

After that, Miguel took an extended break. CAOS is the first album Miguel has released since 2017, coming after what the singer has said was a well-needed pause.

“To do music as a business, it just requires a lot of bullshit. It has nothing to do with the work or the truth in the work,” Miguel said, in the middle of receiving a tattoo at his album listening event. “I’m going to take this money that I earned and invest. Take care of my mom, take care of my family, and be cool.”

a vinyl album sits on a couch next to a tote bag
The color red appears as a motif in this new era of Miguel's music. Photo by Michael Blackshire for L.A. TACO.

During that period, Miguel went through a high-profile marriage and divorce with his ex-wife, model Nazanin Mandi. Not too long ago, he posted a social media message stating that he was unsure if he could make another album again, shortly before announcing this new album just a month before release.

“When my son was born, it just was a push of what I wanted to pass on more seriously. After he came (his son), I found a deeper ... sense of meaning and that gave me the strength and the purpose,” Miguel announced on a social media post on September 9th, the first birthday of his son, Angelito.

a man signs a vinyl for a fan
Miguel offered a meet-and-greet for his fans. Photo by Michael Blackshire for L.A. TACO.

Miguel’s listening party was intimate, as he performed songs from the album sitting on a deep-red carpet, his fans circled around him.

“Before I wanted to do the big song, be on the big stages, all of that," he said. "Now I just want to connect with my people.”

CAOS is a reflection of a deeply-rooted artist who no longer feels the need to put a guest star of the level of a Travis Scott on his album. The only guest artist this time around is funk legend George Clinton.

a man sits in the center of a circle of people
Miguel sits close to the event attendees. Photo by Michael Blackshire for L.A. TACO.

Songs such as 'The Killing' showcase the same sensual lyrics from Miguel's earlier songs, such as 'Quickie' and 'Arch & Point,' while 'Oscillate' showcases Miguel performing Spanish-style R&B, using bilingual lyrics, a trend that has become more mainstream through the work of artists such as Kali Uchis and Girl Ultra.

a man signs the cover of a cd
Miguel signs a CAOS CD. Photo by Michael Blackshire for L.A. TACO.

Miguel recently told the "New Rory & Mal" podcast that mega producer Pharrell Williams encouraged him to embrace his Latino heritage in his music during the "Kaleidoscope Dreams" era. Miguel admitted he hadn't fully been ready to do this in his music at the time, which was more in the style of Prince.

“Every version of the industry is a reflection of culture," Miguel said. "Every artist has to adjust to the times.”

Share the taco:

Michael Blackshire

Michael Blackshire is a freelance photojournalist who has covered everyday issues and conflicts throughout the United States. He has had work published in the LA Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the Chicago Tribune.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Hours After Adelanto Internment, This Beloved Grandfather Died In Custody

Leaving his grieving family with a lot of unanswered questions.

November 4, 2025
Sports

Our Favorite Moments From the Dodgers World Series Parade In DTLA

The peaceful celebration made a dramatic contrast to this weekend's World Series celebrations in Echo Park, where bar-goers were attacked with clubs by mounted police and clouds of tear gas wafted towards families.

November 4, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: As L.A. Celebrates World Series Win, Feds Target Our Street Vendors

ICE raids do not stop for World Series wins, at least not while the Dodger's main owner, Mark Walter, has money to be made in ICE detention centers and civilian surveillance technologies for the DHS. While all eyes were on game 7 and the following parade, there were at least 25 raids in the span of 3 days with an increased attention on street vendors including those on Vermont's treasured Salvadoran corridor.

November 4, 2025
Sports

World Series Celebrations In Downtown L.A. End With Fire, Graffiti, and LAPD Aggression

Sideshows, fireworks, “Fuck Drake” chants, and jubilant madness ensued. LAPD eventually appeared and fired less-lethals at the fans, striking several individuals.

November 3, 2025
Sports

How My Weird Dodgers Superstition Helped L.A. Win It All

"I heard another barrage of explosions when Will Smith crushed the homer to take the lead in the 11th. But I still didn’t look. It was around this point in the night that I realized it was a silly superstition, my not watching, but there was something deeper going on."

November 2, 2025
Inland Empire

U.S. Citizen Shot by ICE in Ontario, CA Released From Federal Custody With Bullet Still Lodged In Shoulder

According to his lawyers, Carlos Jimenez had attempted to warn agents of the presence of school children at a nearby bus stop in his community when he was shot by federal agents. Authorities claim he had attempted to run over the agents.

November 1, 2025
See all posts