Twenty-Four-Year-Old Man Charged in Killing of Former Laker Michael Cooper’s Brother
"We lived 10 houses down (from) here,'' Michael Cooper said. "This is a park where we grew up playing. That's why he felt comfortable and safe here."
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
First Look: Limited-Edition Maná Screen Print By Ernesto Yerena to Support L.A. Street Vendors
Proceeds from these prints will be donated to L.A. street vendors. Print goes on sale on Friday Nov, 24th at 10am PST at hechoconganas.bigcartel.com.
For L.A.’s Palestinian Activists, Fear, Grief, and The Will to Resist
“Everyone is just desperately trying to stay in touch to make sure everybody is okay. Several members of our family were killed in the last week," says Dr. Laila Al-Marayati of KinderUSA, a charity that helps Palestinians with community services.
Ten Cases of Mysterious Respiratory Disease in Dogs Confirmed in L.A.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 10 cases of Atypical Canine Infection Respiratory Disease have been received from veterinarians in the county since Thursday.
A$AP Rocky’s ‘Assault with a Firearm’ Case Will Likely Go To Trial Next Year
Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's office filed charges against the rapper in August 2022 for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli, a high school friend and collaborator, during a “heated” confrontation in Hollywood in 2021.