Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Crime

Twenty-Four-Year-Old Man Charged in Killing of Former Laker Michael Cooper’s Brother

"We lived 10 houses down (from) here,'' Michael Cooper said. "This is a park where we grew up playing. That's why he felt comfortable and safe here."

10:37 AM PST on November 22, 2023

Photo: Connor Jalbert/Unsplash

    A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of the younger brother of former Lakers star Michael Cooper at a Pasadena park, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today.

    Aaron Miguel Conell, 24, of Pasadena, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a Pasadena courtroom on a murder count stemming from the killing of Mickey Cooper, 64, at Washington Park.

    Conell is also charged with one count of attempted murder involving an alleged attack early Oct. 29 on a man who was shot in the neck at Washington Park, and one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly walking up to a car and pointing a gun at a man seated in the driver's seat at a gas station in Pasadena just before 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5, according to the District Attorney's Office.

    Mickey Cooper was found at 4 a.m. Saturday suffering from gunshot wounds after Pasadena police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert in the 700 block of East Washington Boulevard, between Lake and El Molino avenues. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The victim's brother, Michael, was a defensive stalwart during the Lakers' ``Showtime '' championship era in the 1980s. After his playing career ended, he had various coaching positions, including as coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, guiding them to two WNBA titles. He is now the boys' basketball coach at Culver City High School.

    "We lived 10 houses down (from) here,'' Michael Cooper told ABC7,
    referring to Washington Park. "This is a park where we grew up playing. That's
    why he felt comfortable and safe here."

    The ex-Laker said his brother struggled for several years with drug
    addiction.

    "We tried to help him all through this process," Michael Cooper told
    ABC7. "And he chose to live this life, but that doesn't mean that somebody
    can come take his life."

    Conell was taken into custody late last Saturday by Pasadena police. He remains jailed in lieu of $4.25 million bail.

    Police coordinated an arrest operation with members of the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the department's SWAT and K-9 units, according to Pasadena police Lt. Monica Cuellar.

    Conell was initially booked at the Pasadena City Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, but detectives obtained additional evidence so he was additionally booked on suspicion of murder, Cuellar said.

    Conell could face more than 50 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

    Pasadena police were scheduled to give an update Wednesday on the investigation into Cooper's shooting death.

    Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Street Vending

    First Look: Limited-Edition Maná Screen Print By Ernesto Yerena to Support L.A. Street Vendors

    Proceeds from these prints will be donated to L.A. street vendors. Print goes on sale on Friday Nov, 24th at 10am PST at hechoconganas.bigcartel.com.

    November 22, 2023
    People

    For L.A.’s Palestinian Activists, Fear, Grief, and The Will to Resist

    “Everyone is just desperately trying to stay in touch to make sure everybody is okay. Several members of our family were killed in the last week," says Dr. Laila Al-Marayati of KinderUSA, a charity that helps Palestinians with community services.

    November 22, 2023
    Pets

    Ten Cases of Mysterious Respiratory Disease in Dogs Confirmed in L.A.

    According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 10 cases of Atypical Canine Infection Respiratory Disease have been received from veterinarians in the county since Thursday.

    November 21, 2023
    News

    A$AP Rocky’s ‘Assault with a Firearm’ Case Will Likely Go To Trial Next Year

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's office filed charges against the rapper in August 2022 for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli, a high school friend and collaborator, during a “heated” confrontation in Hollywood in 2021.

    November 21, 2023
    See all posts