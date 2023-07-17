Watch This New Mario Kart Track Take You On a Joyride Through L.A.
Local landmarks like City Hall, the Inglewood oil field, and the Santa Monica Pier are enough to power-up our civic pride with the strength of a mainlined fire flower.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Highland Park Rocker Foo Martin Fright Breaks Down His Hilariously Accurate, Extremely Viral ‘Punk Hynas’ Parody Video
Martin Fright's viral song "Punk Hynas" is quite possibly the most accurate parody song ever made about L.A.'s famed DIY and backyard punk rock scene.
‘Fake News,’ L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Pushes Back Against Report That The Paper Is Up For Sale
L.A. Times Vice President of Communications Hillary Manning tells L.A. TACO: "There is no truth to it, and there are no talks."
Los Angeles Allocates More Than $1.8 Million For Portable Sinks and Toilets At Encampments After Funding Nearly Dried Up
As of July 1, there are 69 toilets and sinks on city sidewalks at 35 different locations, according to the city department that oversees the contract for the units. It's unclear where exactly those locations are though.
Music Video Premiere: L.A’s Corre Diablo Latino-Led Emo Revival Punk, ‘Heaven’s Lip’
Maturing as a punk and finding your way through its subgenres is one of the most rewarding experiences as a lifer. The anxiety, anger, and most likely dysfunctional upbringing that brought you the pioneers of the genre when you were much younger never goes away; you find emo revival bands like Corre Diablo that still capture that intensity but in a more nuanced way.