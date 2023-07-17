Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Culture

Watch This New Mario Kart Track Take You On a Joyride Through L.A.

Local landmarks like City Hall, the Inglewood oil field, and the Santa Monica Pier are enough to power-up our civic pride with the strength of a mainlined fire flower.

11:50 AM PDT on July 17, 2023

Screenshot via MK8DX Records/YouTube

    Summer's here and the time is right for racin' in the street...

    Just be warned that some formidable new contestants are entering the asphalt, armed with turtle shells, banana peels, and a trunk full of potent mushrooms.

    Mario Kart 8 now allows you and your stoned-est friends to race around a digital version of Los Angeles. The new L.A. level comes with the release of the five-year-old Nintendo game's "Booster Course Pass DLC," which gives access to an ongoing series of downloads featuring remastered courses and new surprises.

    One of which is a brand-new updated race held on these here streets, whizz-banging you, Yoshi, and Princess Peach on a quick trip from a beach that's way too tidy to a freeway that's noticeably douchebag-free and a Downtown and Dodger stadium that looks more like they're in San Diego.

    Nonetheless, a few obvious landmarks like City Hall, the Inglewood oil field, and the Santa Monica Pier, where the race ultimately ends, are enough to power-up our civic pride with the strength of a mainlined fire flower.

    Maybe it doesn't have the cultural resonance or detailed streets of a Los Santos. Or the rubber-burning danger and specific intersections of a Midnight Club: Los Angeles. Or the all-too-believable rotting corpses wandering Venice's beaches and bud shops in Dead Island's "Hell-A."

    No matter. You're playing Mario Kart in Los Angeles. Just take another bong hit and press start already.

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue.

    See all subscription options
    Hadley Tomicki
    One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Music

    Highland Park Rocker Foo Martin Fright Breaks Down His Hilariously Accurate, Extremely Viral ‘Punk Hynas’ Parody Video

    Martin Fright's viral song "Punk Hynas" is quite possibly the most accurate parody song ever made about L.A.'s famed DIY and backyard punk rock scene.

    July 17, 2023
    News

    ‘Fake News,’ L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Pushes Back Against Report That The Paper Is Up For Sale

    L.A. Times Vice President of Communications Hillary Manning tells L.A. TACO: "There is no truth to it, and there are no talks."

    July 17, 2023
    Homelessness

    Los Angeles Allocates More Than $1.8 Million For Portable Sinks and Toilets At Encampments After Funding Nearly Dried Up

    As of July 1, there are 69 toilets and sinks on city sidewalks at 35 different locations, according to the city department that oversees the contract for the units. It's unclear where exactly those locations are though.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray
    July 14, 2023
    Music

    Music Video Premiere: L.A’s Corre Diablo Latino-Led Emo Revival Punk, ‘Heaven’s Lip’

    Maturing as a punk and finding your way through its subgenres is one of the most rewarding experiences as a lifer. The anxiety, anger, and most likely dysfunctional upbringing that brought you the pioneers of the genre when you were much younger never goes away; you find emo revival bands like Corre Diablo that still capture that intensity but in a more nuanced way.

    July 14, 2023
    See all posts