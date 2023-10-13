Woof It Up, a food truck catering only to pets, sits a few steps away from Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach, just like a good boy.

“It’s an all-doggy food truck with a touch of meow,” Ray Anderson, Woof It Up's owner, tells L.A. TACO. “The reason I call it a 'touch of meow' is because I have a few options for cats, too.”

The food truck is fairly new to Long Beach. Anderson has been open for exactly four months. But even in this short time, Anderson has already garnered the attention of local pups and their owners.

Hooked onto a blue truck and powered by generators, the small food trailer is wrapped with a beachy background that bleeds into an aquamarine sea. The business name runs across the bottom, while a pooch in shades with a “cigar” is pasted on the side.

Walk around to the back of the truck, and you’ll find the real star of the show. A black pug named Frankie Bark Vader. That's Anderson’s dog.

“This was actually inspired by a little black pug that I had,” said Anderson while searching for some freeze-dried chicken legs. “I always thought, ‘this dog eats higher quality food than me,’ and at that moment, I thought of the food truck like, 'we need more places that offer this food.'”

Photo: Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Photo: Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

This spark of an idea, which stemmed from a silly observation, is one that many dog owners can relate to. It quickly blossomed into Woof It Up.

The menu is long, stretching from beer and wine for pets to dehydrated octopus, proudly free of additives.

“I have Pinot Meow, which is an organic cat nip (wine); it is two servings of cat nip for any cat out there that wants to have fun at least once or twice in their life,” said Anderson, holding up a small pink bottle in his hand.

He has all kinds of additional goodies. For example, there are doggie beers that come in three flavors: Beef Brown Ale, Cock-o-Doodle Brew, and Porky Pug Porter. All brewskies are alcohol-free. Instead, they contain a savory broth that includes glucosamine which is good for your dog's joint health.

They also have their famous doggie "sausage cigars," soaked bone marrow, fun iconic movie theater treats such as "Mutt Likes" and "Mutt Duds," and a variety of freeze-dried and dehydrated items like chicken and duck feet, buffalo lungs, octopus, shrimp, and fish. All are dedicated single-ingredient items, with no added artificial odors, flavors, or seasonings.

And because we would never recommend a place without ever trying it, we had our editorial assistant, Flan (a tan corgi terrier mix), try some of their treats. And it’s safe to say that he has approved of all that was set before him, particularly those lungs.

For Anderson, seeing dogs come and enjoy a treat is the highlight of his day. Overall, he seeks to provide and educate pet owners on healthier options for their pets.

“There are pet stores, but they don’t care about what they are selling you,” he explained. “How many times have you heard about a dog dying because he ate a treat from these larger companies that don’t really look at ingredients in the food they sell?”

“If dogs didn't have us, they wouldn't be out there hunting kibble,” he said.

He explained all the benefits his products have, such as supporting vision, dental health and joint health, promoting healthy skin and coats, and cell reproduction.

Anderson’s excitement about the benefits of the treats he serves is visible, and his passion for this shines.

You can find Anderson and his food truck bumping Sublime on Saturdays and Sundays at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach, and on Thursdays and Fridays in Orange.

“I love dogs, and Woof it up is completely about, not only just having fun, but healthy stuff for your pets,” he said. “I want them to come over, enjoy the snacks, and just woof it all up. I want to woof up their life.”

For more information follow @woofitupllc.