The debate over whether to formally call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to rage across the state and greater U.S., with city councils in big metropolitan areas like Atlanta and Detroit having already joined calls to the national government for the cessation of all hostilities in Gaza.

Closer to home, the Northern California cities of Oakland and Richmond have called for a ceasefire, and locally, Cudahy notably became the first in L.A.

The over 4000,0000-strong City of Long Beach has formally joined in calling for a ceasefire, too, signing a statement of support for a “lasting humanitarian ceasefire" following a meeting in which more than 160 spoke on various sides of the issue. The proclamation was passed 5 to 2.

According to Long Beach Post, the signed proclamation presses federal officials to support negotiations toward “a peaceful resolution that achieves both an end to the attacks on Israel by Hamas and the protection of civilian life in Gaza and Israel.”

The proclamation also calls for the release of all hostages held by Hamas, safe passage for humanitarian aid in Gaza, and protection of all citizens on either side of the conflict.

The proclamation featured two passages that read: "Palestinian people deserve self-determination" and "Israel has a right to defend itself." Among those dissatisfied with the proclamation were attendees who wanted more condemnation of Hamas' terror attack on October 7 and those who felt the proclamation should be calling for a permanent ceasefire.

The proclamation also states: "The city of Long Beach stands firmly on the foundation of peace, unity, respect, and understanding. The city recognizes that Palestinian lives and Israeli lives have the same value and that all human life is precious."

Councilmembers Daryl Supernaw and Kristina Duggan both voted against the proclamation, the former expressing that the constituents he'd heard from were against the proclamation and the latter decrying the "divisive tactics" used to push it in front of the council in the first place.

While some expressed frustration that the proclamation would only further divide the community, Councilmember Megan Kerr said, “Tomorrow, we wake up needing to bring our community back together and to continue to hold hope for lasting peace."

A similar resolution is currently being considered in San Francisco's City Council, while Sacramento could be next to hold a vote on whether to formally call for a ceasefire.