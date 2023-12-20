In Formally Calling For a Ceasefire, Long Beach Joins Big Cities Like Atlanta and Detroit
A proclamation was passed 5 to 2 to push the U.S. government to call for a formal humanitarian ceasefire in Long Beach on Tuesday.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Wrongfully Imprisoned L.A. Public Defender Coming Back Home After Prisoner Swap with Venezuela
Eyvin Hernandez, an L.A. County deputy public defender for 15 years, was on vacation last year in Colombia when he joined a friend on a trip to the Colombian-Venezuelan border to resolve a passport issue involving the friend's stay in Venezuela. At the border, Hernandez and his friend were intercepted by what has been described in various reports as either a paramilitary group, a gang, or official Venezuelan forces.
The 11 Best Tacos Along Metro’s B Line
Reminder: Metro will be offering free rides from 9 P.M. to 2 A.M. on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve! If you find yourself hungry, here's where to ride for FREE along the B Line to the best tacos, from North Hollywood to Olvera Street.
What Does ‘Affordable Housing’ Really Mean In Los Angeles?
Almost 30% of the nation's unhoused population lives in California, so why does our state struggle to provide its residents with affordable homes? Well, there are a few reasons...and also a few solutions.
L.A. County to Reestablish $20,000 Reward In Mitrice Richardson’s Disappearance and Death
An exact cause of Richardson's death was never determined, but authorities at the time insisted there was no sign of foul play--a contention challenged by her family, who settled with the county for $900,000 in 2011.