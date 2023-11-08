From protests to online social media campaigns, Los Angeles has had several demonstrations in the last month supporting a ceasefire for Palestinians in Gaza. Last night, one city in Los Angeles took a firmer stand as Cudahy's City Council voted on a resolution affirming the city’s support and solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza.

The resolution stands in support of Rep. Cory Bush’s Congressional Resolution calling for "an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine." After nearly 70 members of the community gave their public comments, the council members voted, and the resolution passed with a 4 - 1 vote.

“The City of Cudahy (“City”) mourns the loss of all civilian lives lost from October 7th to the present and also throughout the decades of displacement, occupation, oppression, and blockade endured in Gaza and the West Bank,” stated the city council. “The City stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza, who are currently facing collective punishment by the state of Israel.”

The city council was referencing Hamas's surprise attack on October 7th, where it is estimated that around 1,400 Israelis were killed and over 240 were taken hostage. The terror attack preceded a massive military response from Israel that has left over 10,000 Palestinians dead through widespread airstrikes of Gaza, including an estimated 4,000 children.

Although the majority of those attending the council meeting yesterday were generally in support of the resolution, some stood against it. One of them was city council member Martin U. Fuentes, who was the only council member who voted against the resolution. Something that those who attended noted right away.

“I was surprised, but I’m very proud, I remember when I was an activist I started seeing Liz (council member Alcantar) come to the city council meetings," said activist Edin Alex Enamorado, who attended the meeting last night. "I started seeing her volunteer and her leadership is the cause of this as well as Daisy this is definitely their work."

Other groups who spoke against it had already launched online campaigns to stop the motion from passing, including The Israel-American Advocacy Organization, which described the city of Cudahy’s resolution as racist and anti-Jewish. They created an online campaign asking residents to sign their petition that asked the council to reject the resolution. However, despite some opposition, the motion still passed.

“The City of Cudahy takes seriously the entreaty of 'Never Again,' and that the historical memory of the Holocaust means fighting ethnic cleansing and apartheid everywhere,” the city council continued. “The City of Cudahy vows to combat antisemitism and ethno-nationalism in all its forms.”