This article was originally published by the Long Beach Post, a nonprofit news organization.

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning during what his friends say was a botched robbery attempt outside his Alamitos Beach home.

Thomas Mello was helping two friends pack musical instruments into their vehicle when two robbers approached and demanded their gear, according to an eyewitness account shared with the Long Beach Post through a second party.

Mello reportedly refused to give up the instruments and instead used Mace on one of the assailants, who responded by shooting Mello.

Officers responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and found Mello suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Long Beach police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they’re still investigating a motive and gathering a suspect description. They declined to confirm further details, saying only that the shooting happened on the sidewalk of Falcon Avenue, just off Second Street.

A bullet from the shooting left a hole in the white perimeter fence of a house on the usually quiet street.

Mello usually worked as a bartender on Saturday nights at El Barrio Cantina, but took Saturday off to attend a funeral for a friend, according to Jeff Givens, who said he had grown close with Mello over the four years they worked together.

The two shared a love of music and hockey. Givens recently bought tickets for Mello and him to see their favorite hockey teams face off in Anaheim in late December.

Mello’s friends and coworkers said he was a fixture in the Long Beach music scene, especially on Fourth Street. According to Givens, Mello was rarely apart from his bass guitar.

When the two worked together at The Pike Bar & Restaurant on Fourth Street, Mello would often bring his bass to play during breaks.

“The bass was his love,” Givens said. “That was his baby.”

Thomas Mello plays bass. Photo courtesy of Jeff Givens.

At Vine on Fourth Street, Mello hosted a weekly jam session that was “the first regular open jam session” in the bar’s history, said Dylan Giffin, one of the head bartenders.

Mello’s band, Gain of Funktion, would play host and include anyone who brought an instrument and wanted to play, said fellow band member Myles Roach.

Roach originally met Mello in a band named Crooked Fingers that broke up shortly before Mello invited him to Gain of Funktion.

They bonded quickly over their shared love for Motown, R&B and funk music.

Mello was “never a flashy player,” but was “very talented and a great musician to play with,” Roach said.

He would often play licks that would cause Roach to turn his head in appreciation, he said.

Vine’s owner, Dustin Lovelis, said Mello’s “pure love for music will be sorely missed.”

Vine is putting together a tribute show for Mello in the coming months. El Barrio Cantina is also planning a benefit concert soon, with the proceeds going to Mello’s family. Details will be announced on the social media accounts for both businesses.

A bullet hole is left after the deadly shooting Sunday morning at the 200 block of Falcon Ave. in Long Beach, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Mello’s dedication to his work matched his passion for music, said Ulises Pineda-Alfaro, chef at El Barrio Cantina.

Mello was a “hard worker, but with a big heart” and was “always just looking out for everybody,” Pineda-Alfaro said.

On Sunday night, hours after learning about the shooting, staff at El Barrio Cantina sat together to listen to some of the Spotify playlists that Mello had sent Givens over the years.

They were also brainstorming a cocktail to pay homage to Mello, which will likely include Cachaça, his favorite Brazilian rum.

“Just something to keep his spirit around forever,” Pineda-Alfaro said.