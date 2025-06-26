Summer in Los Angeles hits different when you’re in MacArthur Park with thousands of neighbors, eating street tacos, and catching world-class music — all for free. That’s the energy Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles brings every year, and the 2025 season is officially underway.

Now in its 18th year, Levitt LA returns with ten Saturdays of completely free outdoor concerts, celebrating the sounds that move L.A. — from psychedelic rock and electro-cumbia to old-school hip-hop, ska, mariachi, and beyond.

🌺 First Show: Dengue Fever Brings the Heat

This weekend's event is a trip: Dengue Fever hits the stage with their signature blend of Cambodian pop and psychedelic rock — the kind of sound that only L.A. could incubate. Grab your crew. This is one of those shows that’ll make you remember why you love this city.

The 2025 Lineup

Levitt LA is doubling down on local flavor and global reach with a lineup that spans genres, cultures, and generations.

Coming up:

🎷 Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – 30th anniversary jazz blowout

💃🏽 Kinky – Mexico’s electro-rock icons light up the stage

🌊 Eddie Chacon – smooth indie soul for golden hour feels

💥 Los Abandoned – reunited and ready to rock

🔥 Hip-Hop Family Reunion – breakdancing youth battles + headliner Medusa

🌍 Wazumbians – Ghanaian afro-fusion for the dancefloor

🤘🏽 Redd Kross – punk-pop legends close the season with Juanita & Juan

Plus showcases from community partners like Evoekore Media (presenting L.A. ska heroes La Resistencia) and Ambiente Central, who are throwing their second anniversary party in the park.

Pull Up With Your Friends

These shows are 100% free, for all ages, and community-powered. Bring a blanket, some snacks (or grab food from local vendors), and settle in for a summer night under the DTLA skyline.

📍 Levitt Pavilion @ MacArthur Park

🕕 Shows run Saturdays from 6PM to 10PM

🚫 No alcohol or smoking

🪑 Lawn chairs and picnic setups encouraged

🎥 Shows are live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook

📅 No concert on July 5

💻 RSVP + full calendar: levittlosangeles.org

🚇 Metro + Bus-friendly (Wilshire/Alvarado stop)

🚗 Parking: 611 Carondelet St. ($15)

🚴‍♀️ Levitt recommends carpooling, biking, and rideshares

💬 “This Is What L.A. Sounds Like”

“Levitt LA is a celebration of the diversity and creativity of this city,” says Executive Director Allegra Padilla. “It’s about joy, togetherness, and reclaiming public space for culture and connection — one concert at a time.”

Levitt LA is presented by the nonprofit Friends of Levitt City of Angels, with support from local foundations, public arts agencies, and everyday Angelenos like you. The 2025 season is part of a nationwide network of 650+ free concerts in more than 50 cities — and MacArthur Park remains one of the liveliest stages in the country.

Catch a show. Feel the city. It's what summer in L.A. is all about!