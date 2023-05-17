Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

—Los Angeles County's Inspector General, Max Huntsmen, reportedly sent letters to 35 sheriff's deputies last week directing them to identify members of the alleged Executioners and Banditos deputy gangs within the department's Compton and East L.A. forces. Huntsmen stated in an email that he is "investigating law enforcement gangs," which were called referred to as a "cancer" inside the department in a Special Counsel report released in March. The letter includes detailed questions on deputies' history of gang involvement and tattoos, requesting to see their legs below the knee, and asking them to identify any colleagues known to have Sheriff's Department gang tattoos or involvement. [Spectrum News 1/Kate Cagle Twitter]

—Beverly Hills: Rupaul shows off his new Beverly Hills pad. And by pad, we mean a beyond-beautiful mansion with its own ballroom. [Architectural Digest]

—Encino: Hundreds of bees swarmed Encino on Monday, sending two adult men to the hospital, including a police volunteer who received dozens of stings and is shown in a video stumbling to the asphalt while being attacked, hitting his head in the process. [CBS]

—Look out Super Mario, there's a Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie directed by Eva Longoria coming out on Hulu and Disney+ in June called Flamin'. The movie tells the story of Richard Montañez, who claims he invented the snack while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay. [THR]

—Taco Bell is trying to take the term "Taco Tuesday" back from Taco John's, which owns the trademark, filing a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to make it "freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos." [MSN]

—Santa Monica: The Infatuation is holding its EeeeeatsCon event this Saturday at Barker Hangar, featuring multiple hours of live music, panels, and tastings from restaurants like Alta Adams, Bang Bang Noodles, Cobi's, Taco Madness veteran Simón, and Tail O' the Pup, as well as speakers like Ali Wong, Tom Colichhio, and Ramy Youssef. Tickets start at $30. [EeeeeatsCon]