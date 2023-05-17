Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Los Angeles

Headlines: L.A. Inspector General Directs Sheriff’s Deputies To Expose Their “Executioners” and Banditos” Gang Tattoos and Identify Other Alleged LASD Gang Members

Thirty-five deputies are being asked to show their legs below the knee and to identify any colleagues known to have Sheriff's Department gang tattoos or history, among other demands.

10:23 AM PDT on May 17, 2023

photo: Chad Davis/Flickr Creative Commons

By
L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    —Los Angeles County's Inspector General, Max Huntsmen, reportedly sent letters to 35 sheriff's deputies last week directing them to identify members of the alleged Executioners and Banditos deputy gangs within the department's Compton and East L.A. forces. Huntsmen stated in an email that he is "investigating law enforcement gangs," which were called referred to as a "cancer" inside the department in a Special Counsel report released in March. The letter includes detailed questions on deputies' history of gang involvement and tattoos, requesting to see their legs below the knee, and asking them to identify any colleagues known to have Sheriff's Department gang tattoos or involvement. [Spectrum News 1/Kate Cagle Twitter]

    Beverly Hills: Rupaul shows off his new Beverly Hills pad. And by pad, we mean a beyond-beautiful mansion with its own ballroom. [Architectural Digest]

    Encino: Hundreds of bees swarmed Encino on Monday, sending two adult men to the hospital, including a police volunteer who received dozens of stings and is shown in a video stumbling to the asphalt while being attacked, hitting his head in the process. [CBS]

    —Look out Super Mario, there's a Flamin' Hot Cheetos movie directed by Eva Longoria coming out on Hulu and Disney+ in June called Flamin'. The movie tells the story of Richard Montañez, who claims he invented the snack while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay. [THR]

    —Taco Bell is trying to take the term "Taco Tuesday" back from Taco John's, which owns the trademark, filing a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to make it "freely available to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos." [MSN]

    Santa Monica: The Infatuation is holding its EeeeeatsCon event this Saturday at Barker Hangar, featuring multiple hours of live music, panels, and tastings from restaurants like Alta Adams, Bang Bang Noodles, Cobi's, Taco Madness veteran Simón, and Tail O' the Pup, as well as speakers like Ali Wong, Tom Colichhio, and Ramy Youssef. Tickets start at $30. [EeeeeatsCon]

    L.A. TACO
    L.A. TACO

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    L.A. Taco Guides

    Four Must-Try Destinations For Dessert In L.A.’s Koreatown

    Koreatown's treasures for the sweet tooth include Kinder Bueno chocolate crepes, Oaxacan Dia De Los Muertos ice cream, strawberry mochi donuts, and coffee-flavor bingsoo.

    May 17, 2023
    News

    After 80 Years, L.A. Formally Denounces The Racism of The “Zoot Suit Riots”

    A motion brought by Supervisor Hilda Solis was unanimously approved to denounce "the devastation of the Zoot Suit Riots, recognize [it] as a dark chapter in Los Angeles County's history, and recommit to fighting against racial discrimination.''

    L.A. TACO
    May 16, 2023
    El Monte

    The Seven Best Tacos in El Monte

    After our taco renaissance of 2020, | dare say El Monte's Five Points intersection rivaled any taco row in East L.A. or South Central. Don't get mad, foo, you weren't there.

    May 16, 2023
    Long Beach

    Headlines: North Hollywood Dancers Form First Labor Union For Strippers

    After a year of protests, dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive in North Hollywood have started forming the only union for strippers in the U.S.

    L.A. TACO
    May 16, 2023
    Drink

    L.A.’s 11 Best Places For Drinking Masa-Based Tejuino From a Range of Regions

    A fermented, fizzy, corn masa beverage traditionally from Western Mexico and recognized for indigenous origins, tejuino packs a punch and delivers refreshing complexity with every sip. Here are L.A.'s best.

    May 15, 2023
    See all posts