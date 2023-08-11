It only took ten minutes to witness a stretch of total domination.

Beginning at the 52-minute mark, LAFC appeared to shift into overdrive with a fabulous run of three successive goals to help deliver the final 4 - 0 result against Real Salt Lake that both fans and players were holding their breath for. It was a shock-and-awe performance and their second decisive victory of the Leagues Cup tournament thus far.

Captain Carlos Vela was ruled out of the match due to an unfortunate knock he’d suffered against Juárez last Wednesday, allowing other players to step up and make their impact. LAFC appeared fresh from the start, beginning the match with numerous near chances to score but, unfortunately, no finish. Naturally, this contributed to a mounting swell of anticipation amongst the supporter section, spurred on by the steady pounding of drums and the vibrations of shared chants to help lift the club higher.

Real Salt Lake, to their credit, had a response that included several attempts that nearly got them on the board first. Despite both clubs' exciting offensive capabilities, it still resulted in a scoreless first half—seemingly either team's match for the taking.

Photo via LAFC.

Photo via LAFC.

The second half's opening had LAFC back on the front foot, although a handful of bad passes had many fans feeling it could be a frustrating night. Fortune swung in LAFCs favor as French-born winger Denis Bouanga set things on their proper course thanks to a long pass by Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz. Bouanga demonstrated his considerable skills at controlling the ball by heading it ahead of him, then nutmegging defender Andrew Brody before sliding his shot past goalkeeper Zac Macmath.

“Gooooooooooooooal!”

Bouanga, apparently still hungry, scored his second of the night just four minutes later. His intimidating presence on the field forced Real Salt Lake’s Justen Glad into making a horrendous defensive error in the box with a failed back pass to his keeper. Bouanga easily snapped it up and blasted it into the net.

Not to be outdone was 19-year-old Nathan Ordaz. Leftback Diego “Chiqui” Palacios ran up the left wing and fed Ordaz a ball that glided past two defenders. Ordaz had nothing more to do than tap it in to take a commanding 3 – 0 lead for LAFC.

By this time, a steady blanket of smoke streamed out of the supporters’ section as hundreds engaged in what can only be described as synchronized pogo-ing to a fierce crowd singalong of “da-le!”

A new acquisition, midfielder Filip Krastev, made his black and gold debut as a 76th-minute substitution. Eight minutes later, he popped in the home team’s fourth and final goal of the game, helping LAFC’s devoted fans get a first look at what looks to be a promising addition to the squad.

Photo via LAFC.

All said the game was filled with expectation, crowd magic, and the thrilling taste of victory that only makes us love the sport, and our favorite L.A. team, all the more.

Forward looking to today's quarter-finals match: LAFC takes on Liga MX’s CF Monterrey, aka Rayados de Monterrey. They currently sit in second place in their league standings and have made waves with a set of new acquisitions of their own, most recently Sergio Canales of Spain’s Real Betis. Rayados defeated the Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, and Portland Timbers of MLS before defeating their hometown rivals Tigres UANL to set up an intense contest at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Tickets for tonight's match are available here. Fans can also watch the game via Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

Todo cambió con un tramo de dominación total de diez minutos.

Comenzando en la marca del minuto 52', LAFC pareció cambiar a toda marcha con una fabulosa racha de tres goles consecutivos para ayudar a lograr el resultado final de 4 - 0 contra Real Salt Lake, que tanto los fanáticos como los jugadores esperaban desahogar toda la noche. Fue una actuación sorprendente y su segunda victoria decisiva en el torneo del Leagues Cup hasta el momento.

El capitán Carlos Vela fue descartado del partido debido a un desafortunado golpe que sufrió contra Juárez el miércoles pasado, lo que permitió que el mediocampista español Ilie Sánchez asumiera ese rol por la noche. LAFC apareció listo desde el principio, comenzando el partido con numerosas oportunidades cercanas de abrir el marcador, pero desafortunadamente no finalizaron. Naturalmente, esto contribuyó a una creciente oleada de anticipación entre la sección de hinchas, impulsada por el constante golpeteo de los tambores y las vibraciones de los cánticos compartidos para elevar el club más alto.

Real Salt Lake, para su crédito, respondió con varios intentos propios que casi firmaron con una ventaja en el marcador. A pesar de las emocionantes capacidades ofensivas que ambos clubes mostraron, el resultado fue una primera mitad sin goles. Ambos equipos tenían buenas oportunidades para salir con la máxima gloria.

La apertura de la segunda mitad tuvo a LAFC de nuevo al frente, aunque un puñado de malos pases hizo que muchos fanáticos sintieran que podría ser una noche frustrante. Luego, la fortuna cambió a favor de LAFC cuando el extremo nacido en Francia, Denis Bouanga, puso las cosas en el rumbo correcto gracias a un pase largo del mediocampista polaco Mateusz Bogusz. Bouanga demostró sus considerables habilidades para controlar el balón al cabecearlo delante de él, luego derribó al defensa Andrew Brody antes de deslizar su tiro más allá del portero Zac Macmath.

“Goooooooooooooooooooool”

Bouanga, aparentemente todavía hambriento, marcó su segundo tanto de la noche solo cuatro minutos después. Su intimidante presencia en el campo obligó a Justen Glad del Real Salt Lake a cometer un horrendo error defensivo en el área, con un pase hacia atrás fallido a su portero. Bouanga lo atrapó fácilmente y lo lanzó a la red.

El joven Nathan Ordaz, de 19 años, también dejó su huella en el partido. El lateral izquierdo Diego “Chiqui” Palacios corrió por la banda izquierda y le dio a Ordaz un balón que se deslizó entre dos defensores. Ordaz no tuvo nada más que hacer que aprovechar con un toque para tomar una ventaja dominante de 3 a 0 para LAFC.

En ese momento, un manto constante de humo salía de la sección de seguidores, mientras cientos participaban en lo que solo puede describirse como saltos sincronizados con una multitud feroz que cantaba “¡da-le!”

Una nueva adquisición, el mediocampista Filip Krastev, hizo su debut con el negro y oro como sustitución en el minuto 76. Ocho minutos más tarde, anotó el cuarto y último gol del partido del equipo local, ayudando a los devotos fanáticos de LAFC a ver por primera vez lo que parece ser una opción prometedora al equipo.

Dicho todo esto, el juego estuvo lleno de expectativas, la magia del público y el sabor emocionante de la victoria que solo nos hace amar el deporte, y nuestro equipo favorito de Los Ángeles, aún más.

Con esta victoria, el cuadro angelino sigue en camino a los cuartos de final del viernes, donde se enfrentarán al CF Monterrey de la Liga MX, también conocidos como Rayados de Monterrey. Actualmente ocupan el segundo lugar en la clasificación de su liga y han hecho olas con un conjunto de nuevas adquisiciones propias, más recientemente Sergio Canales del Real Betis de España. Los Rayados derrotaron a los Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake y Portland Timbers de la MLS, antes de derrotar a sus rivales locales Tigres UANL, para calentar lo que será una intensa competencia que tendrá lugar en el histórico Rose Bowl de Pasadena.

Las entradas para el partido de mañana están disponibles aquí. El público también puede ver el juego a través del MLS Season Pass de Apple TV.