It was LAFC’s first game in three weeks, and the team looked fresh and rejuvenated after playing six games in 18 days before their Leagues Cup break. The game started with the visitors on the front foot and the stadium about half empty (the 110 is no joke!). But as the seats in the stands filled to capacity with fans in black and gold, so too did LAFC begin to take the momentum of the game. Their efforts resulted in the first goal of the game in the 31st minute when Ryan Hollingshead, whether intentionally or not, used his back to deflect a shot by Kellyn Acosta into the net.

Captain Carlos Vela reminded everyone who the f$#@ he is with two beautiful golazos that soared over the head of the keeper and into the opposite corner. His first came at the 33rd minute when Juárez keeper Ramón Pasquel swatted a loose ball in his area that bounced softly over his defenders and toward Vela. Vela seized the moment, set himself up for a shot, and popped the ball with a soft chip over the defenders and Pasquel into the opposite corner.

Photo via LAFC.

Photo via LAFC.

Nearly 30 minutes later, Vela, now attacking the opposite end of the field, patiently waltzed a few feet outside the box, received a short pass and had just enough space and time to float one into the opposite corner of the net. It was vintage Vela, the joven promesa who joined Arsenal, on display again.

Attacker Denis Bouanga needed a personal comeback, and he got one courtesy of a hat trick in the second half. He showed off his quick reflexes with his first goal in the 52ndminute, finishing off a play that began with a header and a swift denial by Pasquel. In the 66th minute, he timed a run on his wing perfectly to receive a long pass from Vela that he played into the box and smashed past the keeper. A penalty in the 78th minute granted him his third hat-trick across all competitions (MLS regular season, CONCACAF Champions League, and Leagues Cup).

LAFC’s homegrown player Nathan Ordaz put the final nail in the coffin on the game's last play. Star man Bouanga fed him a ball that cut through the Juárez defense before Ordaz swiftly sliced it past the keeper.

The game was a futból fiesta for the home fans who had been without seeing their team in action for nearly a month. Their patience was rewarded with a statement victory after suffering through a string of losses and ties. LAFC had a strong start to the year, but fatigue had clearly affected the team, which had won just four of 12 games since May 20th. The team now appears more than ready for their next chance at an international trophy.

LAFC will face Real Salt Lake on Tuesday, August 8, at BMO Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets for this historic match here or watch on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

Es raro cuando uno necesita contar con las dos manos los goles en un partido de fútbol, pero una actuación inspirada de LAFC contra FC Juárez avanzó a los anfitriones a la siguiente ronda con una paliza despiadada de 7 a 1 en su propio terreno para el deleite de los aficionados en asistencia.

En este primer juego de LAFC tras tres semanas de descanso, el equipo se vió fresco y rejuvenecido después de haber jugado seis partidos en 18 días antes de su receso de la Copa de la Liga. El partido comenzó con los visitantes al frente y el estadio casi medio vacío (¡el 110 no es broma!). Pero a medida que los asientos en las gradas se llenaron al máximo con fanáticos en negro y oro, LAFC también comenzó a tomar el impulso del juego. Sus esfuerzos dieron como resultado el primer gol del juego en el minuto 31 cuando Ryan Hollingshead, intencionalmente o no, usó su espalda para desviar un tiro de Kellyn Acosta a la red.

El capitán Carlos Vela les recordó a todos quién c$#@ es con dos hermosos golazos que volaron por encima de la cabeza del arquero y en la esquina contraria. El primero llegó en el minuto 33 cuando el arquero de Juárez, Ramón Pasquel, golpeó un balón suelto en su área que rebotó ligeramente sobre sus defensas y hacia Vela. Vela aprovechó el momento, se preparó para un tiro y lanzó el balón, con un toque suave, sobre los defensores y Pasquel a la esquina opuesta.

Casi 30 minutos después, Vela, que ahora atacaba el extremo opuesto del campo, caminó pacientemente unos metros fuera del área, recibió un pase en corto y tuvo el espacio y el tiempo suficientes para flotar uno hacia la esquina opuesta de la red. Era el Vela añejo, la joven promesa que firmó con Arsenal de Inglaterra, en exhibición nuevamente.

El atacante Denis Bouanga necesitaba una remontada personal, y la consiguió gracias a un hat-trick en la segunda mitad. Mostró la velocidad e inteligencia de sus reflejos con el primer gol en el 52', rematando una jugada que comenzó con un cabezazo y un rechazo inmediato de Pasquel. En el minuto 66, cronometró a la perfección una carrera por su banda para recibir un pase largo de Vela y entró en el área y remató al portero. Un penal en el minuto 78 le otorgó su tercer 'hat-trick' en todas las competencias (temporada regular de la MLS, Liga de Campeones de Concacaf y Copa de Ligas).

El canterano de LAFC, Nathan Ordaz, puso el último clavo en el ataúd con la última jugada del partido. El hombre estrella, Bouanga, le pasó un balón que atravesó la defensa de Juárez antes de que Ordaz lo cortara rápidamente y pasara al portero.

El partido fue una fiesta futbolera para los aficionados del equipo local que llevaban casi un mes sin ver a su equipo en acción. Su paciencia fue recompensada con una victoria rotunda después de sufrir una serie de derrotas y empates. LAFC tuvo un buen comienzo de año, pero la fatiga claramente había afectado al equipo, que había ganado solo cuatro de 12 juegos desde el 20 de mayo. El equipo ahora parece más que listo para su próxima oportunidad de ganar un trofeo internacional.

LAFC se enfrentará a Real Salt Lake el martes 8 de agosto en el BMO Stadium. Los hinchas pueden comprar boletos para este partido histórico aquí o verlo en Apple TV con MLS Season Pass.