After five seasons, Los Angeles Football Club holds a trophy case other expansion teams would kill for. In just five years, they have collected a Major League Soccer title, two Supporters Shields, and two Conference Championships.

However, the next trophy in line is a special one for the Black and Gold: The title will be given to the winner of the newly created Leagues Cup, which has a unique format that includes each team from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

As the current MLS champion, LAFC gets to skip the group stage and wait for their rival to be named in the next round of direct elimination matches in Round 32. The players and fans alike are ready and excited for LAFC’s debut in this historic new tournament. The wait will finally be over on August 2nd when the team makes its Leagues Cup debut at home in Los Angeles.

The Leagues Cup tournament will give LAFC captain and veteran Carlos Vela another chance to add to his growing list of awards with the team. He was the team’s first-ever signing as a Designated Player and has defended the Black and Gold since opening day in 2018. The tournament will also give him a chance to increase his lead as the team’s leading goal scorer. The man from Cancún has found the back of the net over 70 times so far.

LAFC has also bolstered its squad with some new names to keep things fresh and competitive. The attack will now include Spanish forward Mario González, formerly from SC Braga. Bulgarian rising star Filip Krastev recently joined the team on loan from Lommel United. Aaron Long, 2018 MLS Defender of the Year, joined earlier this year and has been a fundamental pillar of the defensive line.

LAFC will face FC Juárez on Wednesday, August 2nd, at home in BMO Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets for this historic match here or watch on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

Después de cinco temporadas, Los Ángeles Football Club ha llenado su vitrina de trofeos con palmares por la que otros equipos de expansión matarían. En solo cinco años han ganado un título de Major League Soccer, dos Supporters Shields y dos Conference Championships.

Sin embargo, el próximo trofeo en la fila es muy especial para el Black and Gold: el título que se le otorgará al ganador de la recién creada Leagues Cup, que tiene un formato único que incluye a todos los equipos de la MLS y la Liga MX de México.

Tanto los jugadores como los fanáticos han esperado con entusiasmo el debut de LAFC en este histórico nuevo torneo. La espera finalmente terminará el 2 de agosto cuando el equipo haga su esperado debut en la Leagues Cup en casa en Los Ángeles.

Como actual campeón de la MLS, LAFC consiguió un boleto directo a la siguiente ronda de partidos de eliminación directa en los octavos de final. Los jugadores y fanáticos están listos y emocionados por el debut de LAFC en este nuevo e histórico torneo. La espera finalmente terminará el 2 de agosto cuando el equipo hace su debut en la Leagues Cup en casa en Los Ángeles.

El torneo Leagues Cup le dará al capitán y veterano de LAFC, Carlos Vela, otra oportunidad para agregar a su creciente lista de galardones con el equipo. Fue el primer fichaje del equipo como Jugador Designado (Designated Player) y ha defendido el Black and Gold desde el día inaugural en 2018. El torneo también le dará la oportunidad de aumentar su ventaja como máximo goleador del equipo. El cancunense ha encontrado el fondo de la red más de 70 veces hasta el momento.

LAFC también ha reforzado su equipo con jugadores nuevos para mantener la escuadra fresca y competitiva.. El ataque ahora incluirá al delantero español Mario González, ex del SC Braga. La estrella en ascenso búlgara Filip Krastev se unió recientemente al equipo, cedido por Lommel United. Aaron Long, Defensor del Año 2018 de la MLS, se incorporó a principios de este año y ha sido un pilar fundamental de la línea defensiva.

LAFC se enfrentará a FC Juárez el Miércoles 2 de Agosto en casa en el BMO Stadium. Los aficionados pueden comprar boletos para este partido histórico aquí o verlo en Apple TV con el Season Pass de la MLS.