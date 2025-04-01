Turnbuckles gleamed, ropes sprung, and screams echoed last Sunday as East Los Mania 2 took over the Don Quixote venue in Boyle Heights. Put on by East Los Lucha, L.A.'s premiere Mexican wrestling event showcased wrestling talent, both local and arriving from abroad. The matches for this night varied from a six-man battle royal to the E.L.L. Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Championship matches.

As one fan said, "Blood, sweat, and tears were left on the mat last night. Champions were born, and feuds were reignited. East Los Lucha continues to cement itself as the place be."

L.A. TACO photographer Erwin "Los Ojos" Recinos brings you this photo-essay directly from the wrestling ring for your viewing pleasure.

E.L.L. will host Lucha Xtreme this May 18th so that lucha fans can get their wrestling fix in L.A.

Visit their IG page @eastloslucharjn for all the details.

Barbie Dreamhouse of Destruction match with Barbie Boi vs Dante King